  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Conor Mcgregor Posts New Training Footage TODAY And He Looks.. / Michael Chandler BACK In Florida Training

Chandler is Conor's little Puppet it's sad.

conor-mcgregor-michael-chandler.gif
 
Black9 said:
Fight is almost certainly back on boys.
Seems like this was a contract holdout or a huge ploy by the UFC/Conor



Click to expand...

Chandler is like a woman stuck in an abusive relationship. Conor is just toying with Chandler. Just when Chandler was about to call it quits he got suckered back into putting on his red panty
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Chandler is Conor's little Puppet it's sad.

conor-mcgregor-michael-chandler.gif
Click to expand...

Get To Da Choppa said:
Chandler is like a woman stuck in an abusive relationship. Conor is just toying with Chandler. Just when Chandler was about to call it quits he got suckered back into putting on his red panty
Click to expand...

Despite possibly getting his biggest payday, Imagine how that would affect Chandlers confident and mental after 3 years of being played and Conor somehow getting the KO?

It's up to individual, but if this happened, one would question if it's really worth it in the end. Money or pride.
 
im trying to find a way to talk shit but damn wtf he looks solid, i know its blah blah training videos with little contact and shit like that, but he always looks smooth when striking, not gona lie its better than i expected
 
In Conors last fight (years ago), he gassed out in half a round
I don’t expect much from him if he makes it to the octagon
 
Neck&Neck said:
In Conors last fight (years ago), he gassed out in half a round
I don’t expect much from him if he makes it to the octagon
Click to expand...

Punchers chance early doors. That being said I can't see this fight going beyond 2 rounds anyway.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

markg171
Conor vs Chandler gate already largest in UFC history
2 3
Replies
57
Views
2K
TR1
TR1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,853
Messages
55,654,426
Members
174,878
Latest member
El Diego

Share this page

Back
Top