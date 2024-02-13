Young Calf Kick
oh how the mighty have fallen
I mean after seeing the Lobov fight we all know what would happen if they actually fought..Conor I beat Paulie in practice Mcgregor
Not as fast as his prime. Remember when Conor fought like a man on fire? He should have figured out his weight and stayed at featherweight.
Really? I can see diuretics or something. He cut A LOT of weight.I always thought he wasn't natural at 145, had to be taking things
Conor is without a doubt the most insecure guy I've ever seen. He hit an old man ffs for not wanted to drink his piss whisky.It's crazy how someone who's achieved so much and has so much can come across as sad, needy and insecure.