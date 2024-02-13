Media Conor McGregor posting highlight reels of him beating up (questionable) sparring partners

Conor is thirsty again :)

AVvXsEh9EpYwRAaPyWAmsGf-n9L7Ecdxdm2j-PSKRj_LZWQof4M1DaLqvIKDJlqDiaEZvNO3RKcn-suk4rIp9jyzlZrIWUyLRqEE-ybP96CJcbmHq_k4oHh6VOj-7C2_CNjnqCvG_qkXmXsKCdVyS6MJUTAUiod0AGQYnqw4FBeSMOe9Qbd2T2y9YPyDiVAfiX9R
 
haj02 said:
It's crazy how someone who's achieved so much and has so much can come across as sad, needy and insecure.
Click to expand...
Conor is without a doubt the most insecure guy I've ever seen. He hit an old man ffs for not wanted to drink his piss whisky.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,240
Messages
55,067,991
Members
174,586
Latest member
Wokenwoke

Share this page

Back
Top