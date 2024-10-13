Media Conor McGregor Partying with Kodak Black?! Sherbums, You Gotta See This!

Alright, Sherbums, this one’s for you. Conor McGregor was recently spotted living it up, partying with none other than Kodak Black. Yes, you read that right—the Conor and the Kodak. It’s a wild scene, and honestly, it’s just awesome to watch. McGregor’s comeback may be questionable, but his party game is still elite.

Is this the start of a new hype-man duo? Who knows, but you gotta see this for yourself! Get in here and enjoy the madness.
 
Looks like quite the party crowd lol
 
Conor looking rekt per usual. This man is not fighting again. Looks like he’s having fun tho.
 
