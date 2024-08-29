Media Conor McGregor owed $60 for plumbing tools.

K

koa pomaikai

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
140
Reaction score
400
Conor McGregor’s first coach talks about loaning McGregor 60 dollars to purchase his plumbing tools when he was a broke MMA fighter.

He shares the gesture that Conor did for his gym after Conor made it.

www.thesun.co.uk

I lent McGregor £60 when he was a plumber… he paid it back 15 years later

CONOR McGREGOR once settled a 15 YEAR OLD debt with an incredible gesture after returning to his old stomping ground. McGregor – the highest-paid MMA fighter of all time – was an …
www.thesun.co.uk
 
What a bum. He would never have paid it back if he hadn't gotten rich, and it took him 15 years anyway. Then he plays like he is a hero for finally paying it.
 
