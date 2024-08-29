koa pomaikai
Conor McGregor’s first coach talks about loaning McGregor 60 dollars to purchase his plumbing tools when he was a broke MMA fighter.
He shares the gesture that Conor did for his gym after Conor made it.
I lent McGregor £60 when he was a plumber… he paid it back 15 years later
CONOR McGREGOR once settled a 15 YEAR OLD debt with an incredible gesture after returning to his old stomping ground. McGregor – the highest-paid MMA fighter of all time – was an …
