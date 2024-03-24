BoxerMaurits
Looks like he’ll return as “Boxing-stance” Mac, rather than Karate-Conor:
Karate Conor was way better than boxer Conor. Both have gas tank issues.Karate stance Conor is long gone. Simply too demanding cardio and endurance wise to keep that style up in a fight.
Karate Conor was way better than boxer Conor. Both have gas tank issues.
I wonder if it is an ego thing or he can't fight like that anymore.
Hes always been a guy whose only good for 7 or 8 mins no matter what he does.Just because he still has gas issues doesn't mean his gas issues wont be worse if he goes into a karate stance.
Bounce around in a quarter squat throwing loads of kicks many of them spinning WILL take more out of your gas tank than moving around in a boxing stance throwing mainly punches
He was more successful during his Karate style era.Just because he still has gas issues doesn't mean his gas issues wont be worse if he goes into a karate stance.
Bounce around in a quarter squat throwing loads of kicks many of them spinning WILL take more out of your gas tank than moving around in a boxing stance throwing mainly punches
I don't get it..... would like to, but don't
