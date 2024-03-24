Media Conor McGregor outdoor padwork in NYC

usernamee said:
Karate stance Conor is long gone. Simply too demanding cardio and endurance wise to keep that style up in a fight.
Karate Conor was way better than boxer Conor. Both have gas tank issues.

I wonder if it is an ego thing or he can't fight like that anymore.
 
I mean its obviously the flowy karate Conor is long dead and will never come back
 
Has that TJ Dillashaw at the airport vibe..


tumblr_n6261q1A8V1ry1rm7o1_250.gif
 
...and then he gassed out.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Just because he still has gas issues doesn't mean his gas issues wont be worse if he goes into a karate stance.

Bounce around in a quarter squat throwing loads of kicks many of them spinning WILL take more out of your gas tank than moving around in a boxing stance throwing mainly punches
 
usernamee said:
Hes always been a guy whose only good for 7 or 8 mins no matter what he does.
 
first clip looks like Stephen a smith
 
usernamee said:
He was more successful during his Karate style era.

He is like 1-3 being Boxer Conor with his only win over a complete shook Cerrone and losing twice to a guy Karate Conor knocked out easily.
 
Filling the parks with lefts, didn't even need to use the right.

Nice cardio, lol.
 
