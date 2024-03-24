SalvadorAllende said: Karate Conor was way better than boxer Conor. Both have gas tank issues.



I wonder if it is an ego thing or he can't fight like that anymore. Click to expand...

Just because he still has gas issues doesn't mean his gas issues wont be worse if he goes into a karate stance.Bounce around in a quarter squat throwing loads of kicks many of them spinning WILL take more out of your gas tank than moving around in a boxing stance throwing mainly punches