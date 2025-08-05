koa pomaikai
Sign the Petition
Let the People Decide. A Petition to Ensure that Conor McGregor is on the Ballot
www.change.org
“To the esteemed citizens of Ireland and the Irish diaspora,
I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland...”
If you are a Irish Citizen, sign the petition, make Ireland great again!
About 7,000 Irish signatures so far, how high can we go? Do you think the numbers are good or bad so far?
Conor McGregor launches petition for Ireland presidential ballot access | Fox News
UFC star Conor McGregor launched a petition to get on Ireland's presidential ballot, citing constitutional barriers that require nominations from politicians or councils.
www.foxnews.com
Last edited: