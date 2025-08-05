  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Conor Mcgregor officially declares intent to be president; launches petition for Ireland to make him president (7,000 verified signatures in 12 hours)

“To the esteemed citizens of Ireland and the Irish diaspora,

I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland...”

If you are a Irish Citizen, sign the petition, make Ireland great again!

About 7,000 Irish signatures so far, how high can we go? Do you think the numbers are good or bad so far?

Please Lord make him president! That would be beyond hilarious.
 
I can never understand the MMA news... I mean, that's what I say about the news having become so out of place that.... The news aren't taking anything seriously anymore. We are in a kind of AI blended with WWE era which is getting very annoying already. We have mostly trolling news....
 
This attempt will crash and burn.

It will be hilarious.
 
7,000 represents approximately 0.1301% of Ireland's population of 5.38 million

lol that's garbage

Conor is a small hit with the mentally retarded community of Ireland but he's going to embarrass himself.
It just launched though, bet it hits 100k in a month.

1754371215742.jpeg
 
That's still less than 2% of Irelands population.

Conor and his fans are retarded and don't understand math and how badly he's going to lose this thing. A crushing defeat.

Worse than the Khabib loss.
You realize only voting age counts and also…
Let’s see how fast this petition grows once the news gets ahold of it. 7k in 12 hours ain’t bad, since these things spread with more people as words get out.

Petitions tend to grow exponentially, as more people sign, more people are told to sign.
 
You realize only voting age counts and also…
Let’s see how fast this petition grows once the news gets ahold of it. 7k in 12 hours ain’t bad, since these things spread with more people as words get out.
Obviously, but this petition and these numbers are pathetic.

Cornel West at best, he has no actual chance of winning in a place like Ireland.
 
Obviously, but this petition and these numbers are pathetic.

Cornel West at best, he has no actual chance of winning in a place like Ireland.
Well, we will see, check back in a week and let’s see how many signed.

No one thought Trump could win either, and then… well history was made. First MMA fighter to be president? Let’s see.
 
Well, we will see, check back in a week and let’s see how many signed.

No one thought Trump could win either, and then… well history was made. First MMA fighter to be president? Let’s see.
He probably won't even be able to run for President in Ireland much less get slaughtered in the polls, that's a dream scenario for him lol
 
