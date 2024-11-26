Media Conor McGregor Likeness Pulled from 'Hitman' Video Game After Civil Suit Ruling

Kowboy On Sherdog

Conor McGregor is already beginning to feel the repercussions from his civil lawsuit for sexual assault.

Conor McGregor Likeness Pulled from 'Hitman' Video Game After Civil Suit Ruling

Conor McGregor is already beginning to feel the repercussions from his civil lawsuit for sexual assault.
On Friday, the former UFC two-division champion was found liable for the sexual assault of Nikita Hand in 2018. As a result of the ruling in the case, McGregor was ordered to pay Hand 248,603.60 euros ($259,025) in damages. McGregor denied the allegations during testimony and also vowed to appeal the decision in a since-deleted post on social media.

However, that didn’t prevent video game developer IO Interactive from announcing that McGregor would be removed from all content in its “Hitman: World of Assassination” game. McGregor’s likeness was used for a downloadable character, but it will no longer be available. Those who already purchased the add-on will still be able to play as McGregor’s character.

“In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the statement read. “We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today.”

At this time, it is unclear if McGregor will lose further sponsorships and business opportunities as a result of the case. The Irish star has not competed in the UFC since breaking his leg in a loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was scheduled to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before pulling out less than a week before the fight due to a broken toe.



I'm glad he's getting a little backlash, not near enough however. That man belonged in jail many years ago, and he woulda been in jail if it weren't for money.
 
Oh no, now all his leprechaun fans won't buy the video game!
:eek:
 
I enjoyed killing him in the video game.

But yeah fuck this dude, Conor and Jones competing for the shittiest person in MMA apparently.
 
He needs consequences

Consequences help us grow as humans. Without them you remain a mental midget.

Conrad is both a mental and physical midget
 
7 others said:
That's why he started "apologising"

Guy is trash and disgrace to his family and children
Click to expand...
Exactly, this dude has a fucking family and he's out here acting like a drunk frat bro at 30 years old. He's an embarrassment, his kids are going to grow up to hate him.
 
Should've taken that Chandler fight when he had the chance.
 
Poirierfan said:
I'm glad he's getting a little backlash, not near enough however. That man belonged in jail many years ago, and he woulda been in jail if it weren't for money.
Click to expand...
Once one goes...
 
