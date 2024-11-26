Kowboy On Sherdog
Conor McGregor Likeness Pulled from 'Hitman' Video Game After Civil Suit Ruling
Conor McGregor is already beginning to feel the repercussions from his civil lawsuit for sexual assault.
On Friday, the former UFC two-division champion was found liable for the sexual assault of Nikita Hand in 2018. As a result of the ruling in the case, McGregor was ordered to pay Hand 248,603.60 euros ($259,025) in damages. McGregor denied the allegations during testimony and also vowed to appeal the decision in a since-deleted post on social media.
However, that didn’t prevent video game developer IO Interactive from announcing that McGregor would be removed from all content in its “Hitman: World of Assassination” game. McGregor’s likeness was used for a downloadable character, but it will no longer be available. Those who already purchased the add-on will still be able to play as McGregor’s character.
“In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately,” the statement read. “We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today.”
— HITMAN (@Hitman) November 25, 2024
At this time, it is unclear if McGregor will lose further sponsorships and business opportunities as a result of the case. The Irish star has not competed in the UFC since breaking his leg in a loss against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was scheduled to return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 before pulling out less than a week before the fight due to a broken toe.
