Media Conor McGregor latest padwork

Mike Tyson looked pretty good on the pads. Maybe Connor should hire that same trainer so he can praise him on everything he does.
 
Looking pretty light on the back foot. Someone gonna chew up his good leg if ever is dumb enough to actually come back again...🤞🏼😈
Man I hope this twit comes back.

Maybe he should rematch to 70 year old guy first. That guy had an iron chin

Islam at 170.....book it baldfather
 
The only fight Colby can redeem his soul with is beating Conor at the White House
 
Yes!! Gearing up for the greatest come back of all time!

Let's go Conor 2027
 
For the 100th time since he retired. Hes not fighting again because I dont think his body will hold up in a fight camp.

Let me put it this way, this dude had endurance/stamina/cardio issues when he was at his physical prime, killing himself in training. Now hes 37, and done so much drugs and drinking since his last fight and a lot of money.

Do you really think hell be able to push himself harder in training at this age with all the vices that hes put his body thru? LOL..

Fighters retire because they cant go thru the training to get themselves in fight shape, not necessarily the fighting part.
 
