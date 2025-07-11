Media Conor Mcgregor just solved fighter pay and is about to give UFC a run for their money.

Brah Mcgregor announced that first place will get 15 MILLION!

That’s equal to like 30 main event pay from the UFC.

This is going to give UFC a run for their money.

Only Conor can do something like this. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was putting up the $$$.

bloodyelbow.com

Conor McGregor announces $25M open-weight tournament, 4 UFC veterans joining BKFC roster

Conor McGregor just announced 'the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports'.
Conor in 5 years

You are a fool if you think McGregor is fronting his money for this.
 
TR1 said:
You are a fool if you think McGregor is fronting his money for this.
He’s richer than the whole org of bkfc. He easily could have bought up a huge share of the company and fronted a big part of the 25 million.
 
If that comes to fruition...fuck. An open weight bare knuckle tournament for that kinda $$ is going to attract some heavy hitters and honestly end the lives of smaller BK fighters. HW vs LW YIKES! Where will this get sanctioned? lol.
 
Those are some impressive paydays they're offering. BKFC has come a long way.
 
Make this shit openweight and all genders can compete in it. MEGA HULK TOURNAMENT!
 
I guess it was Artem Lob....., whatever his name is's idea, and MickeyG has promised him half of the proceeds??
 
