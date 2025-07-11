koa pomaikai
Brah Mcgregor announced that first place will get 15 MILLION!
That’s equal to like 30 main event pay from the UFC.
This is going to give UFC a run for their money.
Only Conor can do something like this. Wouldn’t surprise me if he was putting up the $$$.
Conor McGregor announces $25M open-weight tournament, 4 UFC veterans joining BKFC roster
Conor McGregor just announced 'the most lucrative tournament in all of combat sports'.
bloodyelbow.com