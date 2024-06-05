Rumored Conor McGregor is OUT, Max Holloway steps in to defend his BMF-title against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 / EDIT: Fake News

Who wins, if true?

How did you get fooled by that? The graphic is obviously fan made, the post has the hashtag #mmamemes and they couldn't even spell Conor's name right.
 
svmr_db said:
You should tag the title with "troll post" or something, people are clearly going to walk into this thread thinking it's something legitimate, especially since you've tried to present yourself as a regular news breaker.
That’s true, but people should also read my caption and consider this a rumour for now, just as I tried to put it.
By no means is this breaking news, I know, I know that you know, hopefully the rest knows aswell
 
Max only have a month and fight again. Nice! Well If Conor got injured by partying then yep why not Max. Gotta make this thing happen as its booked already.

Here's how it may play out
 
*ruptured his nostril
 

BoxerMaurits said:
That’s true, but people should also read my caption and consider this a rumour for now, just as I tried to put it.
By no means is this breaking news, I know, I know that you know, hopefully the rest knows aswell
It's not even a rumor though, the whole post is fake and they claimed Dana said something that he didn't.
 
svmr_db said:
It's not even a rumor though, the whole post is fake and they claimed Dana said something that he didn't.
I’ve reached out to that IG page, he was just making this up, fucking Houdini
 
