  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rumored Conor Mcgregor Hints At Training Injury In Latest Post..

Conor has been out since July, 10th, 2021 after a gruesome injury in which he hasn't taken the best care of himself and seemingly pushing the limits of what's possible to still train and fight at a high level with his lifestyle. Him getting injured in camp shouldn't shock anyone.
 
Busted if true
Conor has brittle bone syndrome
He broke is own ankle before from just stepping back awkward
 
He’s never pulled out of a fight before I’ll believe it when I see it
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
It sounds like he is saying why he is doing light training...
Click to expand...

if he goes too hard he'll have no sparring partners left, that's why


396d97a75361217b512c8955ee81c8e8.gif
 
usernamee said:
Hopefully we get some more very unclear details surrounding this event so we still can't piece anything together and just keep guessing in the dark
Click to expand...
Honestly, Dana White whose always quick to post all kinds of stuff going completely silent about this gotta mean its all a ploy by Conor or he's trying to milk every dollar to put on a eh replacement main event in the end.
 
If this is true, pretty shitty of the UFC to keep pushing it on the last card like it's still happening.
I mean they straight up had a "10% off if you order now" type deal there being promoted too lol

Either way, this does suck for all parties involved if it's off.
 
Last edited:
Substance Abuse said:
Conor has been out since July, 10th, 2021 after a gruesome injury in which he hasn't taken the best care of himself and seemingly pushing the limits of what's possible to still train and fight at a high level with his lifestyle. Him getting injured in camp shouldn't shock anyone.
Click to expand...
Him not showing up to a fight he signed on for should, only happened once before at 200 with Nate and they immediately rescheduled it for 202
 
Neck&Neck said:
Busted if true
Conor has brittle bone syndrome
He broke is own ankle before from just stepping back awkward
Click to expand...
Nah, he damaged it from a kick. You could see a big indention in his leg before he stepped back and then it snapped completely.
 
Gabe said:
Him not showing up to a fight he signed on for should, only happened once before at 200 with Nate and they immediately rescheduled it for 202
Click to expand...
He didn’t even pullout. The ufc pulled him for refusing to come to the US for a press conference
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Israel Adesanya Says DDP Will "Submit" Sean Strickland and Subtly Hints He See's Mental Weakness in Strickland
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
Pictureonthewall
P

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,268
Messages
55,682,328
Members
174,891
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top