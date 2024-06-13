That was my 42nd birthdayConor has been out since July, 10th, 2021
It sounds like he is saying why he is doing light training...
Honestly, Dana White whose always quick to post all kinds of stuff going completely silent about this gotta mean its all a ploy by Conor or he's trying to milk every dollar to put on a eh replacement main event in the end.Hopefully we get some more very unclear details surrounding this event so we still can't piece anything together and just keep guessing in the dark
Him not showing up to a fight he signed on for should, only happened once before at 200 with Nate and they immediately rescheduled it for 202Conor has been out since July, 10th, 2021 after a gruesome injury in which he hasn't taken the best care of himself and seemingly pushing the limits of what's possible to still train and fight at a high level with his lifestyle. Him getting injured in camp shouldn't shock anyone.
Nah, he damaged it from a kick. You could see a big indention in his leg before he stepped back and then it snapped completely.Busted if true
Conor has brittle bone syndrome
He broke is own ankle before from just stepping back awkward
He didn’t even pullout. The ufc pulled him for refusing to come to the US for a press conferenceHim not showing up to a fight he signed on for should, only happened once before at 200 with Nate and they immediately rescheduled it for 202
I'd would have hope so, but the emojis on the 2nd picture makes it seems like its the more depressing side of that video. :/It sounds like he is saying why he is doing light training, to avoid injury...