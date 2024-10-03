Media Conor McGregor going “ehehehe” attacking Bukayo Saka

Always nice to see two athletes from different sports having a fun interaction.
 
Pretty sure he gassed from that.
 
What an ugly shorts outfit he has an and this is probably the only fight Conor has a chance of winning at this point.
 
No way you put the values in pounds and then wrote "soccer".
Well he actually is paid in pounds, and this is an American forum so I pandered... 🤣
 
Some good ole MMA rough housing.
Conor was lucky B-level athlete Saka didn't fight back. Soccer players are known to throw Ngannou-esque hands

who acts like an American, dresses like an American, talks like an American, but isn't an American?
 
Modern Connor..... Pathetic...
the Irish equivalent of trailer trash inside 10 years...
 
If I ever lived in America, which is unlikely, I'd seriously have to watch out for developing a phony American accent.

I just know it.

I'd have to take online elocution lessons daily.
 
Conor is such a weirdo. Like that creepy high school graduate who still shows up at house parties.
 
