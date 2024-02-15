Well... let's see..
Politically he's killing it, got all kinds of celebrities and superstars backing him to run for office in Ireland.
He's got a inner circle of who's who that he hangs out with so he's constantly in big shows.
His antics and gimmicks cross sports, McGregor's antics are duplicated in many other major sports.
Do you have any idea how often other sporting stars are copying McGregor's antics? There's a lot, here's just a few.
