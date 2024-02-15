Media Conor McGregor gives Henry Cejudo some helpful tips for UFC 298

"Aye Seehoodo, ye have a chence to land dat straight counter lef!"
 
This guy is on track to still be relevant 10 years after his last relevant win. He never defended a belt, either.
 
Why would any heterosexual man watch /seek out McGregor content any more. It’s pure beggars belief
 
Marko Polo said:
Why would any heterosexual man watch /seek out McGregor content any more. It’s pure beggars belief
Well... let's see..

Politically he's killing it, got all kinds of celebrities and superstars backing him to run for office in Ireland.

He's got a inner circle of who's who that he hangs out with so he's constantly in big shows.

His antics and gimmicks cross sports, McGregor's antics are duplicated in many other major sports.

Do you have any idea how often other sporting stars are copying McGregor's antics? There's a lot, here's just a few.

1708014790476.png

1708014761441.png

1708014973728.png

1708015192382.png

1708015022886.png

1708015072939.png
 
^This guy fucks!
 
Marko Polo said:
This post is very insightful. You need to be more masculine
Exactly, it's the real world and not the movies. The person who seeks to be the center of attention and can aggressively bully/assert their personality over others end up winning. They are the ones who get rich and climb the ladder.

McGregor is exactly this, he's an alpha compared to 99.99% of the population.
 
