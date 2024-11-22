  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Conor McGregor found civilly liable for 2018 sexual assault

www.rte.ie

Nikita Hand wins sexual assault case against McGregor

Follow coverage of today's developments in the civil action being taken by Nikita Hand against Conor McGregor and James Lawrence.
www.rte.ie

The money is a drop in the ocean to him but hopefully the damage to his reputation is irreparable and hopefully the Irish garda pick it up as a criminal case again.

 
You have such good morals considering the person you're worshipping in your av.
 
Holy shit this is a new low for Conor. I hope the victim is a bit more at peace. Sad times.
 
Glad he finally got some consequences. Shame the criminal case didn’t go anywhere. She went to police and tired
Consequences? 250k sounds like a lot to most, but it's literally a penny to him.

TOTAL JOKE assuming the evidence is there.
 
