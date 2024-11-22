Hellowhosthat
Nikita Hand wins sexual assault case against McGregor
Follow coverage of today's developments in the civil action being taken by Nikita Hand against Conor McGregor and James Lawrence.
The money is a drop in the ocean to him but hopefully the damage to his reputation is irreparable and hopefully the Irish garda pick it up as a criminal case again.
