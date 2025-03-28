Media Conor McGregor focusing on politics instead of return to UFC: "I'm happy with what I've done"

If he truly is retiring from MMA or done with the UFC then I won't miss him. Though it might just be another BS negotiation strategy.
 
Make Ireland Great Again

spinup said:
Found guilty of rape - Check
Cheated on pregnant partner - Check
Submitted by a Russian - Check
No successful title defense - Check
Got a BJ from Dana White - Check

Yeah, he can be the Irish Trump.
I think the only criteria Conor fails is that to be fair to him he's been quite a successful businessman.
 
A strong team behind Conor, and he could absolutely become prime minister of Ireland.His rhetorical skills are way above those of, say, Trump's, and he's younger, has (unlike Trump) risen from the ground to the top by ways of his own work and dedication.
 
