"He's like drunk guy. I feel like his face is like... he's nervous, he's drunk, and a little bit white, you know. It's like, he look like a drunk guy. It's like crazy. It's very interesting how he want to fight, when you use lot of drugs, when you use whiskey, how you wanna fight 25 minutes? With him, I'm going to talk a little bit different. Make him humble, teach him, sometimes slap him, make him tired." - Khabib