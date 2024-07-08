Substance Abuse
Beer, Not in Moderation, Belt
Exactly, and he's probably going to celebrate that by drinking tonight.Only an alcoholic would brag about not going to a party, as if it was such a big fucking deal
So you didn't drink for one day? Holy fucking shit don't forget to brag about it to the world, hah
Being a recovering alcoholic and substance abuser myself, I can say a day of not doing either is absolutely a victory. But I see why it’s annoying coming from this ultra rich douchebag. I liked that Conor that fought Cerrone and Poirier the second time. Why not be a little humble, ya know?Only an alcoholic would brag about not going to a party, as if it was such a big fucking deal
Being a recovering alcoholic and substance abuser myself, I can say a day of not doing either is absolutely a victory. But I see why it’s annoying coming from this ultra rich douchebag. I liked that Conor that fought Cerrone and Poirier the second time. Why not be a little humble, ya know?
TO THE VICTORS GO THE SPOILSCalm down, this thread isn't about Pereira, gladiators or fights to the death. Get off your knees, man.
Me neither, except the few times I’ve shared on here. I can’t help but feel for someone who’s going through that sort of situation. Even Conor. But yeah, Me thinks you’re right, his days as a relevant fighter are more or less done.I don't announce my victories on Social Media every second. He is just an attention seeking, dopamine junkie. He is done as a top fighter.
