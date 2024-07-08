Media Conor McGregor Ditches the Party Lifestyle in New Commitment to Training for Fight With Michael Chandler Sometime this Decade.

Cooliox said:
Only an alcoholic would brag about not going to a party, as if it was such a big fucking deal

So you didn't drink for one day? Holy fucking shit don't forget to brag about it to the world, hah
Being a recovering alcoholic and substance abuser myself, I can say a day of not doing either is absolutely a victory. But I see why it’s annoying coming from this ultra rich douchebag. I liked that Conor that fought Cerrone and Poirier the second time. Why not be a little humble, ya know?
 
TheCryingElite said:
Being a recovering alcoholic and substance abuser myself, I can say a day of not doing either is absolutely a victory. But I see why it’s annoying coming from this ultra rich douchebag. I liked that Conor that fought Cerrone and Poirier the second time. Why not be a little humble, ya know?
I don't announce my victories on Social Media every second. He is just an attention seeking, dopamine junkie. He is done as a top fighter.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Calm down, this thread isn't about Pereira, gladiators or fights to the death. Get off your knees, man.
TO THE VICTORS GO THE SPOILS

IF CONOR WANTED TO SUP FROM THE CHALICE OF VICTORY HE HAS TO ACHIEVE VICTORY IN THE FIRST PLACE

IF HE WANTED TO BE CONSIDERED A MAN AMONGST MEN HE WOULD HAVE DEFENDED BOTH OF HIS WORLD TITLES

LIKE POATAN
 
giphy.gif
 
AldoStillGoat said:
I don't announce my victories on Social Media every second. He is just an attention seeking, dopamine junkie. He is done as a top fighter.
Me neither, except the few times I’ve shared on here. I can’t help but feel for someone who’s going through that sort of situation. Even Conor. But yeah, Me thinks you’re right, his days as a relevant fighter are more or less done.
 
TheCryingElite said:
Being a recovering alcoholic and substance abuser myself, I can say a day of not doing either is absolutely a victory. But I see why it’s annoying coming from this ultra rich douchebag. I liked that Conor that fought Cerrone and Poirier the second time. Why not be a little humble, ya know?
Worthwhile point, and I agree, but it's really hard to give McGregor any credit whatsoever nowadays.
 
