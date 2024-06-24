WoozyFailGuy said: He has 2-3 fights left on contract iirc but he was done being elite in the lead up to the Kabob fight Click to expand...

I thought he looked good in the Khabib fight but I do get what you mean. By that time he had been away from MMA for two years and out of competition for one year. I thought he looked fine in that fight but that was the last time we saw him look anywhere close to what we came to expect of him.