Conor McGregor Congratulates Ilia Topuria After UFC 317 Win

Cheers to another 20 years
conor-mcgregor-in-roadhouse-v0-r69rxnqxslec1.jpg

Conor McGregor had supportive messages for Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira after their lightweight title tilt at UFC 317.

Topuria and Oliveira clashed for the vacant lightweight title in the main event at UFC 317 on Saturday in Las Vegas. Topuria knocked “do Bronxs” out cold in less than three minutes as he had boldly promised. This marked the second UFC title win for Topuria after capturing the featherweight belt, which he vacated earlier this year. McGregor congratulated Topuria while reminding him that he, too, had achieved the same feat. “Notorious” also liked Topuria’s callout of Paddy Pimblett after the fight. McGregor also extended his support towards Oliveira, sympathizing with him for a stylistically unfavorable matchup.



“Congrats on winning my old titles, Illia! He said he gonna rest his balls on Paddy head too hahah fair play,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post. “Good LW scrap that one is as well imo. UFC is back? Or still missing something..? [Three] KOs back to back is very good. No one can deny the knockout… Unlucky to Charles also. Styles make fights! You are a tremendous and legendary UFC fighter. Rest up.”

Irish Star Praises Charles Oliveira in Defeat​




👏😅 Conor McGregor congratulates Ilia Topuria with winning "his old titles":

"He said he gonna rest his balls on paddy head too hahah fair play.

I like 🌹 " pic.twitter.com/S2ed84IB1R

— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) June 29, 2025
McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. The former UFC double champ has teased a return multiple times, even getting booked against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, only to pull out due to a toe injury. Dana White said he hasn’t talked to McGregor in a while and a return seems unlikely anytime soon.

and is putting your nuts on another man's face some gay manlet fetish shit?
 
