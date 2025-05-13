Kowboy On Sherdog
McGregor was impressed by Valentina Shevchenko’s successful flyweight title defense against Manon Fiorot in the co-main event at UFC 315 this past weekend in Canada. Despite being a two-time champ, Shevchenko was an underdog going into the fight. However, “Bullet” proved all her doubters wrong with a unanimous decision win over Fiorot. The win sealed Shevchenko as the greatest female fighter of all-time for McGregor.
“Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko is simply otherworldly!” the Irishman wrote on his Instagram stories. “Magnificent female fighter. The GOAT female for me.”
Shevchenko now has the second-longest tenure among active UFC fighters on the roster. She also holds the record for most wins in UFC flyweight history, longest winning streak in UFC flyweight history, most consecutive title defenses in UFC flyweight history and the most knockouts in the division as well. Fiorot’s loss to Shevchenko was “The Beast’s” first since dropping her debut in 2018.
Shevchenko’s first title reign ended with a shocking submission loss against Alexa Grasso in 2023. Their immediate rematch ended in a controversial draw, where Shevchenko believed she was robbed and Grasso retained the title. Shevchenko reclaimed her title in their trilogy last year and certainly sealed her legacy by defending it at 37 years of age.
Shevchenko’s main competitor for GOAT status is Amanda Nunes, who has more title defenses and also beat the Kyrgyz twice. However, many also believe Shevchenko was robbed in a split-decision loss to “The Lioness” in their rematch.
Meanwhile, McGregor’s career has come to a sudden halt since he broke his leg in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in 2021. He has since teased a return on multiple occasions but without success.
