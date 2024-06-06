  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Media Conor Mcgregor Breaks Silence And Posts Picture Smiling From Doctor's Office

Conor got everyone talking about the fight, whether intentional or not. Honestly, the mystery of what is happening has been more interesting to me than the idea of these two inactive guys headlining the international fight week card
 
It's genius. Chandler is shook. Not knowing if the fight is on or not
 
I’m not sure what to think.

Is it a ploy? If so, who is in on it? Because the UFC, and Chandler don’t seem to be in on it.

And would this kind of fuckery increase ppv sales if it goes ahead as scheduled? Or does it hurt them? Again is this a UFC plan? Or something they even know of?

I don’t think he’s fighting. But I could certainly be wrong.
 
ElLunico said:
If you think Conor is fighting again you're a gawd damn idiot..
If you think Conor is winning again you're a gawd damn idiot..

Fixed that for you... he will definitely fight again. Money will run low.

Cocaine and hookers are expensive.
 
oski said:
Weird... his body looks more normal, but his head still looks jacked.

What's up with that?
His face looks bloated.. That face doesn't look like its in the middle of a training camp lol. There's no fucking chance he'll be fit to fight in 3 1/2 weeks
 
