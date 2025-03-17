Gods reconizing gods.
Not sure if this is real.
But let’s stop calling it the whitehouse.
Its a Trump hotel now.
You forgot white cis male Nazi oligarchs, broCome on Sherbro, we're celebrating inviting rapists over now?
Mcrapist should be one of the first people Trump deports.
We have to respect what he has done to the sport...outside of his personal lifestyle...
Real Recognize Real
Rapist recognize rapist
He did nothing out of his own volition for the sport. UFC is a circus and he was a great clown.We have to respect what he has done to the sport...outside of his personal lifestyle...