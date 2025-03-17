  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Conor McGregor arrives at The White House for Saint Patrick's Day

He flew in to give the president a seminar on the latest pussy grabbing techniques
 
Dana, on the phone with Donald Trump: "PLEASE help fix the reputation of my cash cow!"
 
Looks like Trump is having a meeting with Ireland’s next president
 
Cant have a real ST Padddys day in white house without the representive leprechaun in attendance.
 
Ube said:
Not sure if this is real.

But let’s stop calling it the whitehouse.

Its a Trump hotel now.
It's real alright, one of the most hated men in Ireland off to discuss the issues of the people of Ireland with the US president.
 
Let’s be real though. All that Conor rape stuff is totally fake. They literally said the same thing about Trump. Conor should watch out, they might try to assassinate him next.
 
insanely funny that the only irish person president anal polyp can think of is a washed up, drugged up rapist
 
