Rumored Conor Mcgregor Announces Fight Vs Dan Hooker - UFC: Saudi - Feb.

The February PPV is in Sydney and DDP is headlining it, unless Conor wants to headline a fight night it aint happening.
 
Hangman vs drug fiend... I like it. Should be fun.
 
UFC has a fight night Feb 1 in Saudi Arabia. UFC 312 is rumored to be in Australia though nothing official has been announced.
 
Fun fight, whether it happens or not is another story.
 
chandler filling up a CamelBak and fixing to get lost in the woods again
 
Whoops, fixed! I'm assuming he means the UFC: Saudi card in February that happens yearly.
 
Maybe they do Conor & DDP fights in Saudi if DDP agrees to a flat fee that would be equal to the same pay he made vs Adesanya(including the 305 ppv points). If I was a Champ I would surrender my PPV points for a bigger flat fee to fight on the huge platform of a Conor card.

Then the Sydney card could be rendered a FN.
 
If Conor actually comes back UFC could squeeze a PPV card wherever they want and still sell.

But none of this is happening.. UFC and Conor seem to be having a dick measuring contest with Conor taking a L every single time.

I hope Hooker says fuck it and takes another fight.. He does not want to be Chandler 2.0
 
That was an announcement?? hahaha
 
Lol Dan Hooker attended the BKFC event in Spain so in Conor's mind that's enough to give him the fight. <lmao>
 
Latest posts

