Whoops, fixed! I'm assuming he means the UFC: Saudi card in February that happens yearly.
Maybe they do Conor & DDP fights in Saudi if DDP agrees to a flat fee that would be equal to the same pay he made vs Adesanya(including the 305 ppv points). If I was a Champ I would surrender my PPV points for a bigger flat fee to fight on the huge platform of a Conor card.UFC has a fight night Feb 1 in Saudi Arabia. UFC 312 is rumored to be in Australia though nothing official has been announced.
If Conor actually comes back UFC could squeeze a PPV card wherever they want and still sell.The February PPV is in Sydney and DDP is headlining it, unless Conor wants to headline a fight night it aint happening.