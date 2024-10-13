vinnie245 said: The February PPV is in Sydney and DDP is headlining it, unless Conor wants to headline a fight night it aint happening. Click to expand...

If Conor actually comes back UFC could squeeze a PPV card wherever they want and still sell.But none of this is happening.. UFC and Conor seem to be having a dick measuring contest with Conor taking a L every single time.I hope Hooker says fuck it and takes another fight.. He does not want to be Chandler 2.0