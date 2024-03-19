Jackonfire said: Thank you Nate Diaz for putting the pressure on the UFC to do right by Conor Click to expand...

Do right by Conor? Conor could have signed to fight long ago, He did TUF coaching vs Chandler so there is the opponent should be no issue. He announced he was fighting at MW vs Chandler June. He publicly called for a fight against Nate who is not a UFC fighter. The UFC can't give him that fight if Nate isn't a UFC fighter and doesn't sign. He would need to sign and agree to that fight before the UFC will even open negotiations with Nate. Otherwise the pair of them will hold them hostage. He has tried to take control and play the game and now the UFC are doing it back to him. This is a further ploy and Conor is the last fighter that has a legit claim that the UFC are taking advantage of him.