Media Conor McGregor: “The Notorious will be returning to the UFC octagon. Chandler in the summer, I got the call”

Do you think that will happen?

Damn. He went from looking jacked and having a good time to...

Didnt he say that last summer?

Conor is done. This is why UFC lowballs and underpays their fighters. Conor got that Floyd bag and hasnt been the same since. Bro buying Lambo yachts and shit

Shitload of money, drive gone, booze and drugs, hookers. Making children. He had to convince himself to get back in there after the Khabib humbling and viewed Dustin as an easy matchup who hes beaten but it went bad for him and shot his confidence even more.

Then the leg break has mentally destroyed what was left specially since Conor avidly watches MMA. He saw how Chris and Anderson looked since they came back. He knows in training, rehab he isnt the same, painful memories of the leg. Hes finished. Hes onto business moves now.
 
Rooting for Conor but Chandler is nightmare matchup to him, a more explosive and stronger version of Mendes
 
My ready is body !!!

* I’m not sure I believe him, he’s dressed like an actual leprechaun in the clip
Something is afoot
 
Mcgregor already beat Chandler. He pretty much forced Chandler to sit out for over a year chasing a fight that may never happen.

If Chandler decided to ignore the red panty night he could have lobbied for a top 10 opponent and if he won it probably would have catapulted him to a title shot even tho he's like 1 and 3 in the promotion. I doubt he'd have anything for Islam but hey you never know in MMA.

Instead bro just is wasting whats left of his prime basically begging connor for a fight. At this point he's invested and he has given into the sunk cost fallacy. It's really sad, Chandler brings it every fight and I would love to have seen more of him.
 
Conor is in promotion mode for his horrific movie. Once that dies down he will disappear again. Chandler should give up and move on.
 
Jackonfire said:
Thank you Nate Diaz for putting the pressure on the UFC to do right by Conor
Do right by Conor? Conor could have signed to fight long ago, He did TUF coaching vs Chandler so there is the opponent should be no issue. He announced he was fighting at MW vs Chandler June. He publicly called for a fight against Nate who is not a UFC fighter. The UFC can't give him that fight if Nate isn't a UFC fighter and doesn't sign. He would need to sign and agree to that fight before the UFC will even open negotiations with Nate. Otherwise the pair of them will hold them hostage. He has tried to take control and play the game and now the UFC are doing it back to him. This is a further ploy and Conor is the last fighter that has a legit claim that the UFC are taking advantage of him.
 
chandler is about to waste another couple of years
 
