Conor McGregor: “I am Terminator now”

“I am ‘Terminator’ now. I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable, so I have free reign to kick now, so I’m ready to go and I’m excited. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there.”- ConorLooks like he wants to kick Chandler’s head off with his metal leg