News Conor McGregor ‘Still Holding Hope for June 29,’ Also Wants Diaz Trilogy at The Sphere

Though all signs point to him competing in the fall at the earliest, Conor McGregor still has designs on competing at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.





The former UFC two-division champion recently hosted a brief Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where he addressed his fighting plans and other topics. During that session, McGregor confirmed that he still wants to fight at UFC 303. The Dublin native announced on New Year’s Eve that he would face Michael Chandler on June 29 at 185 pounds, but UFC CEO Dana White later disputed that claim, instead targeting the fall for the Irish star’s return.

“Still holding hope for June 29,” McGregor wrote. “Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight.


“The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping. I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work towards it.”

McGregor was also asked about a potential trilogy against rival Nate Diaz, and he responded by revealing that he has asked to face the Stockton, Calif., native at the Noche UFC event on Sept. 14 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

“I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere,” McGregor wrote. “Chandler [in] June, Diaz [in] September. I have let this be known.”

McGregor also claimed that a rumored boxing match against Manny Pacquiao could come to fruition by year’s end. The “Notorious” one famously made his first boxing crossover in August 2017, when he fell to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via technical knockout in the 10th round of their bout. If he faces Pacquiao, the fight would likely be in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s still there,” McGregor wrote of the Pacquiao fight. “Could be December. The Saudis are game changers in the market 100%.”

While McGregor called the sport “a bit lackluster” during his Q&A, he also offered praise for the UFC 300 card, which has come under criticism for lacking a truly attention-grabbing main event. However, the lineup is one of the deepest in recent memory even without some of the promotion’s big-ticket stars.

“I love it. They have done a tremendous job under difficult timing,” McGregor wrote. “Highly impresssed. Some absolute cracking fights on the card.”

Thus far, no date has been confirmed regarding McGregor’s Octagon return. It has been more than two years now since he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. When questioned about his training, McGregor revealed one primary area of focus.

It's amazing. I don't believe Dana about much of anything. But from all the evidence we have, McNuggets has been doing nothing but talk about fighting, but never sign to fight. Just like Dana says.

Remember last winter when he knew for a fact that he couldn't fight until USADA was gone in January, so he demanded a fight in December? lol cmon son who you trying to fool?

I'll believe he wants a fight when it's official and the contract is signed. Until then, yawn.
 
Theres no reason he cant fight sooner other than dana not coming to a deal.
 
Nah, I reckon from Dana continuously mentioning money and lately saying 'money complicates things'... I think that's a clear sign it's business disagreement. I think Conor is asking for more money than they're willing to give. And they're kind of engaged in a little public... who can win the public perception right now...

Conor acts like he's indestructible etc. but he's not stupid, he knows he's not top tier v. the younger and active rn. And he knows he could very well get knocked tf out by Chandler, no matter what he says. So, he's probably thinking '35. Got a few left... ' and another loss, especially like a knockout or a domination... badly hurts his brand and affects all his businesses essentially... because he can't act like a winner and a don; that's why he continuously and endlessly posts old clips of his knockouts etc. just trying to keep that image and version hammered in....

He probably thinking it's such a risk now every fight, n asking for stupid money maybe 50, 70 mil, who knows.
 
Why are people acting like Conor wanting Diaz is some sort of easy win?

Diaz last two MMA fights was almost KOing the current WW champ and finishing Ferguson which Paddy the can couldn't do at least.

Conor is coming off a nasty leg break that nobody has come back looking good from
 
McGregor acting like he isn't in control of when he fights.
 
They’re ripping us off at this point. Memories of the first two fights (Nate)are enough (for me).
 
I'm not sure people are saying it's going to be easy for Conor, but what I'm saying is he's aiming so low he's calling out a guy who left the UFC to pseudo-box.

A completely irrelevant fight, and he's actually asking for it lol
 
Can Nate even fit in the Sphere?

conor-nate-diaz.gif
 
We basically agree, we're just saying it differently.

We agree he may be willing to fight if it's an easier fight for a ton of money.

We agree that he keeps talking about fighting guys like Chandler, but isn't actually stepping up to fight guys like Chandler.

Conor v Diaz 3? Ya, I suppose if there's ever another Conor fight in our future, that's probably it.
 
Should he even be asking for a relevant fight? If he did people would cry about how he doesn't deserve whatever he is asking for.

Old ass Nate is probably a very fitting fight for him at this stage. Hell, even CTE ridden Ferguson might fit..
 
Let him bang. Sure, let him bang.

Even once? lolol no.

<36>


Probably would! I'd prefer to see it verse someone who would really punish him tho.

<31>
 
