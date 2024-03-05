Nah, I reckon from Dana continuously mentioning money and lately saying 'money complicates things'... I think that's a clear sign it's business disagreement. I think Conor is asking for more money than they're willing to give. And they're kind of engaged in a little public... who can win the public perception right now...



Conor acts like he's indestructible etc. but he's not stupid, he knows he's not top tier v. the younger and active rn. And he knows he could very well get knocked tf out by Chandler, no matter what he says. So, he's probably thinking '35. Got a few left... ' and another loss, especially like a knockout or a domination... badly hurts his brand and affects all his businesses essentially... because he can't act like a winner and a don; that's why he continuously and endlessly posts old clips of his knockouts etc. just trying to keep that image and version hammered in....



He probably thinking it's such a risk now every fight, n asking for stupid money maybe 50, 70 mil, who knows.