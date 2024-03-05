Kowboy On Sherdog
UFC 299 Fight Week
Though all signs point to him competing in the fall at the earliest, Conor McGregor still has designs on competing at UFC 303 during International Fight Week.
The former UFC two-division champion recently hosted a brief Q&A on his Instagram Stories, where he addressed his fighting plans and other topics. During that session, McGregor confirmed that he still wants to fight at UFC 303. The Dublin native announced on New Year’s Eve that he would face Michael Chandler on June 29 at 185 pounds, but UFC CEO Dana White later disputed that claim, instead targeting the fall for the Irish star’s return.
“Still holding hope for June 29,” McGregor wrote. “Lack of action on it, however, is now causing lack of enthusiasm. I need a decision soon. I am the most tested athlete under this new regime. Yet no date to fight.
“The game is a bit lackluster also at present, which isn’t helping. I hope these next few cards pop and I get a date. Eliminate distractions and begin real work towards it.”
McGregor was also asked about a potential trilogy against rival Nate Diaz, and he responded by revealing that he has asked to face the Stockton, Calif., native at the Noche UFC event on Sept. 14 at The Sphere in Las Vegas.
“I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in The Sphere,” McGregor wrote. “Chandler [in] June, Diaz [in] September. I have let this be known.”
McGregor also claimed that a rumored boxing match against Manny Pacquiao could come to fruition by year’s end. The “Notorious” one famously made his first boxing crossover in August 2017, when he fell to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via technical knockout in the 10th round of their bout. If he faces Pacquiao, the fight would likely be in Saudi Arabia.
“It’s still there,” McGregor wrote of the Pacquiao fight. “Could be December. The Saudis are game changers in the market 100%.”
While McGregor called the sport “a bit lackluster” during his Q&A, he also offered praise for the UFC 300 card, which has come under criticism for lacking a truly attention-grabbing main event. However, the lineup is one of the deepest in recent memory even without some of the promotion’s big-ticket stars.
“I love it. They have done a tremendous job under difficult timing,” McGregor wrote. “Highly impresssed. Some absolute cracking fights on the card.”
Thus far, no date has been confirmed regarding McGregor’s Octagon return. It has been more than two years now since he broke his leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10, 2021. When questioned about his training, McGregor revealed one primary area of focus.
