TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 20,615
- Reaction score
- 20,902
Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin has opened up about about the UFC star being found liable in a sexual assault case from 2018.
McGregor was found civilly liable by a High Court jury this past Friday, and has been ordered by the court to pay approximately $258,440 to victim Nikita Hand. The former two-division UFC champion says he will appeal the ruling, and that what happened in December 2018 was “consensual.”
Devlin, the mother of McGregor’s four children, has spoken out about the situation in a series of Instagram stories, attacking the credibility of Hand and standing by McGregor.
“Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin stated. “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really? Whilst on a three-day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on a Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of woman are you!
“My sons will be warned women like you exist.
“CCTV does not lie. I look forward [to] the day the world will see the footage on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me, it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everybody is trying to get away from you.”
Additionally, Devlin made a separate Instagram post showing her support for McGregor, saying that she trusts and believes him.
“Nothing or nobody will change that,” Devlin wrote. “Our family stands strong!”
McGregor has released a series of statements, including his regret of infidelity after the ruling, denying any wrongdoing. A lot has happened since, which includes McGregor being removed as the face of Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey.
Devlin says that she and McGregor dealt with the situation a long time ago, and that they have moved forward as a couple, and as a family.
“Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever,” Devlin said in her final Instagram story. “We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are.
McGregor was found civilly liable by a High Court jury this past Friday, and has been ordered by the court to pay approximately $258,440 to victim Nikita Hand. The former two-division UFC champion says he will appeal the ruling, and that what happened in December 2018 was “consensual.”
Devlin, the mother of McGregor’s four children, has spoken out about the situation in a series of Instagram stories, attacking the credibility of Hand and standing by McGregor.
“Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin stated. “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really? Whilst on a three-day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on a Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of woman are you!
“My sons will be warned women like you exist.
“CCTV does not lie. I look forward [to] the day the world will see the footage on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me, it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everybody is trying to get away from you.”
Additionally, Devlin made a separate Instagram post showing her support for McGregor, saying that she trusts and believes him.
“Nothing or nobody will change that,” Devlin wrote. “Our family stands strong!”
McGregor has released a series of statements, including his regret of infidelity after the ruling, denying any wrongdoing. A lot has happened since, which includes McGregor being removed as the face of Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey.
Devlin says that she and McGregor dealt with the situation a long time ago, and that they have moved forward as a couple, and as a family.
“Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever,” Devlin said in her final Instagram story. “We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are.
Conor McGregor’s fiancée unloads on accuser in blistering statement: ‘My sons will be warned women like you exist’
Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin has broken her silence after the UFC star was found liable in a sexual assault case stemming from 2018.
www.mmafighting.com