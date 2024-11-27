To be fair…this is really the only way she can save face in her position.



She gets to look like a supportive partner and mother and maintains her exorbitant lifestyle with little to no change. Sure she catches some backlash for looking the other way, but that’s it.



On the other hand, if she publicly admonished Conor she essentially burns her meal ticket and is now on her own, where let’s be honest, no one is clamoring to hear Dee Devlin speak. Because lord knows she’s not getting any divorce money.