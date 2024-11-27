News Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin unloads on accuser in blistering statement: ‘My sons will be warned women like you exist’

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,615
Reaction score
20,902
Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin has opened up about about the UFC star being found liable in a sexual assault case from 2018.

McGregor was found civilly liable by a High Court jury this past Friday, and has been ordered by the court to pay approximately $258,440 to victim Nikita Hand. The former two-division UFC champion says he will appeal the ruling, and that what happened in December 2018 was “consensual.”

Devlin, the mother of McGregor’s four children, has spoken out about the situation in a series of Instagram stories, attacking the credibility of Hand and standing by McGregor.

“Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child, texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman’s man with a family and child on the way,” Devlin stated. “This woman claims to know me, yet still went ahead and sent messages and pictures of herself over and over to my man? Really? Whilst on a three-day bender, texting excuses to her own child at home where mammy is on a Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, into Monday morning. All the while out of her face in a hotel room, dancing around a hotel carpark. What sort of woman are you!

“My sons will be warned women like you exist.

“CCTV does not lie. I look forward [to] the day the world will see the footage on that night and the carry on of you. Not a bother on you having the time of your life. This is the real evidence, video footage no one knew was being taken in the moment which you miraculously don’t remember? To me, it looks like you’re the one sexually assaulting in the lift. To me it looks like everybody is trying to get away from you.”

Additionally, Devlin made a separate Instagram post showing her support for McGregor, saying that she trusts and believes him.

“Nothing or nobody will change that,” Devlin wrote. “Our family stands strong!”

McGregor has released a series of statements, including his regret of infidelity after the ruling, denying any wrongdoing. A lot has happened since, which includes McGregor being removed as the face of Proper No. 12 Irish whiskey.

Devlin says that she and McGregor dealt with the situation a long time ago, and that they have moved forward as a couple, and as a family.

“Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever,” Devlin said in her final Instagram story. “We have four beautiful children now whose smiling faces and happy hearts are a testament to who he is and who we are.

www.mmafighting.com

Conor McGregor’s fiancée unloads on accuser in blistering statement: ‘My sons will be warned women like you exist’

Conor McGregor’s fiancée Dee Devlin has broken her silence after the UFC star was found liable in a sexual assault case stemming from 2018.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Sending positive vibes Dee thread finna be crazy LMFAOLL
 
She was better off just being silent...

Enjoy the millions from Conor, does Ireland recognizes living together as "common law marriage"?? Something like that (my country does afaik), they have kids but child support isnt the same as getting money from him.
 
Lol at Dee still being his fiance.

Its the Jon Jones playbook, string them along indefinitely while you slash and burn through dozens of other women. Personally I feel bad for Dee and Jessie, seem like good, loyal women who deserve a lot better.
 
Last edited:
To be fair…this is really the only way she can save face in her position.

She gets to look like a supportive partner and mother and maintains her exorbitant lifestyle with little to no change. Sure she catches some backlash for looking the other way, but that’s it.

On the other hand, if she publicly admonished Conor she essentially burns her meal ticket and is now on her own, where let’s be honest, no one is clamoring to hear Dee Devlin speak. Because lord knows she’s not getting any divorce money.
 
Guy LeDouche said:
To be fair…this is really the only way she can save face in her position.

She gets to look like a supportive partner and mother and maintains her exorbitant lifestyle with little to no change. Sure she catches some backlash for looking the other way, but that’s it.

On the other hand, if she publicly admonished Conor she essentially burns her meal ticket and is now on her own, where let’s be honest, no one is clamoring to hear Dee Devlin speak. Because lord knows she’s not getting any divorce money.
Click to expand...

I think it would have been better to not say a word.
This is just wood on the fire.

Personally the ounce of sympathy I had for her is now gone. Not that it matters
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Media Conor McGregor Partying with Kodak Black?! Sherbums, You Gotta See This!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
3K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck
HitWithAFlare
Conor cheating on Dee
2
Replies
21
Views
717
jeskola
jeskola

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,345
Messages
56,577,068
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top