Conor loss to nate diaz aged poorly

Conor had an amazing run until he fought Nate Diaz, then he gassed out and lost to one of the worst fighters in the entire UFC roster nate diaz. Looking back, that loss really stamped Conors actual skill level in the UFC, which he wasn't super good. He was a B tier fighter at most, he would lose to guys like Khabib most times and guys like Porier are better than him as well. Now we have Conor fighting a "Bellator Tick" who's like 1-3 in the UFC, should be interesting to see a Bellator level fight in the UFC.