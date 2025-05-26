Conor Is Ready to Become the President....Of OnlyFans!

Conor McGregor’s In ‘Serious Talks’ To Buy OnlyFansFrom chucking dollies to tossing dollars, “Notorious” is back at it.Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double championmay not be fighting anytime soon, per UFC CEO, but that’s not stopping him from wheeling and dealing outside the cage.This time? Onlyfans.OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform known primarily for adult entertainment. However, more sports figures are joining to share behind-the-scenes content, such as workouts, for a monthly fee.OnlyFans is on the market, valued between $3 and $8 billion. According to Damon Martin, Owneris seeking $1.46 billion to $2.42 billion, but the platform struggles to find buyers due to its heavy reliance on adult content revenue.McGregor, never one to shy away from bold moves, claimed on his Instagram Story yesterday, “I’m in serious talks to buy this.”Is he genuinely eyeing OnlyFans, or is this another savvy stunt to keep his name buzzing while he’s sidelined? Maybe it’s something that makes people forget about his meme coin disaster.According to Reuters.com, negotiations for the purchase of OnlyFans have been underway since March, so if McGregor really wants to buy it, he'd better move fast. The report also revealed that Forest Road Company, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, is the frontrunner and is willing to pony up $8 billion.Could owning OnlyFans fuel McGregor’s rumored ambitions for Ireland’s presidency?Nevertheless, McGregor has not competed in MMA since breaking his leg (see it here) againstat UFC 264 (nearly four years ago).Dana better move out of the way.