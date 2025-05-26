Conor Is Ready to Become the President....Of OnlyFans!

kingmob6

kingmob6

Conor McGregor’s In ‘Serious Talks’ To Buy OnlyFans



From chucking dollies to tossing dollars, “Notorious” is back at it.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion Conor McGregor may not be fighting anytime soon, per UFC CEO Dana White, but that’s not stopping him from wheeling and dealing outside the cage.

This time? Onlyfans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform known primarily for adult entertainment. However, more sports figures are joining to share behind-the-scenes content, such as workouts, for a monthly fee.


OnlyFans is on the market, valued between $3 and $8 billion. According to Damon Martin, Owner Leonid Radvinsky is seeking $1.46 billion to $2.42 billion, but the platform struggles to find buyers due to its heavy reliance on adult content revenue.

McGregor, never one to shy away from bold moves, claimed on his Instagram Story yesterday, “I’m in serious talks to buy this.”

Is he genuinely eyeing OnlyFans, or is this another savvy stunt to keep his name buzzing while he’s sidelined? Maybe it’s something that makes people forget about his meme coin disaster.

According to Reuters.com, negotiations for the purchase of OnlyFans have been underway since March, so if McGregor really wants to buy it, he'd better move fast. The report also revealed that Forest Road Company, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, is the frontrunner and is willing to pony up $8 billion.

Could owning OnlyFans fuel McGregor’s rumored ambitions for Ireland’s presidency?

Nevertheless, McGregor has not competed in MMA since breaking his leg (see it here) against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (nearly four years ago).


Dana better move out of the way.
 
Human Bass said:
He doesnt have much the money for that. That would a lot of debt
I would think he would have business partners for purchase of this magnitude. He will get % of the pictures of his package he sells there though as revenue generation
 
kingmob6 said:
Conor McGregor’s In ‘Serious Talks’ To Buy OnlyFans



From chucking dollies to tossing dollars, “Notorious” is back at it.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion Conor McGregor may not be fighting anytime soon, per UFC CEO Dana White, but that’s not stopping him from wheeling and dealing outside the cage.

This time? Onlyfans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform known primarily for adult entertainment. However, more sports figures are joining to share behind-the-scenes content, such as workouts, for a monthly fee.


OnlyFans is on the market, valued between $3 and $8 billion. According to Damon Martin, Owner Leonid Radvinsky is seeking $1.46 billion to $2.42 billion, but the platform struggles to find buyers due to its heavy reliance on adult content revenue.

McGregor, never one to shy away from bold moves, claimed on his Instagram Story yesterday, “I’m in serious talks to buy this.”

Is he genuinely eyeing OnlyFans, or is this another savvy stunt to keep his name buzzing while he’s sidelined? Maybe it’s something that makes people forget about his meme coin disaster.

According to Reuters.com, negotiations for the purchase of OnlyFans have been underway since March, so if McGregor really wants to buy it, he'd better move fast. The report also revealed that Forest Road Company, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, is the frontrunner and is willing to pony up $8 billion.

Could owning OnlyFans fuel McGregor’s rumored ambitions for Ireland’s presidency?

Nevertheless, McGregor has not competed in MMA since breaking his leg (see it here) against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (nearly four years ago).


Dana better move out of the way.
Well ....... lol..... also OF gives some of the money to Israel forces, and Conor loves them, so it makes sense.
 
kingmob6 said:
Conor McGregor’s In ‘Serious Talks’ To Buy OnlyFans



From chucking dollies to tossing dollars, “Notorious” is back at it.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) double champion Conor McGregor may not be fighting anytime soon, per UFC CEO Dana White, but that’s not stopping him from wheeling and dealing outside the cage.

This time? Onlyfans.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based content platform known primarily for adult entertainment. However, more sports figures are joining to share behind-the-scenes content, such as workouts, for a monthly fee.


OnlyFans is on the market, valued between $3 and $8 billion. According to Damon Martin, Owner Leonid Radvinsky is seeking $1.46 billion to $2.42 billion, but the platform struggles to find buyers due to its heavy reliance on adult content revenue.

McGregor, never one to shy away from bold moves, claimed on his Instagram Story yesterday, “I’m in serious talks to buy this.”

Is he genuinely eyeing OnlyFans, or is this another savvy stunt to keep his name buzzing while he’s sidelined? Maybe it’s something that makes people forget about his meme coin disaster.

According to Reuters.com, negotiations for the purchase of OnlyFans have been underway since March, so if McGregor really wants to buy it, he'd better move fast. The report also revealed that Forest Road Company, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, is the frontrunner and is willing to pony up $8 billion.

Could owning OnlyFans fuel McGregor’s rumored ambitions for Ireland’s presidency?

Nevertheless, McGregor has not competed in MMA since breaking his leg (see it here) against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 (nearly four years ago).


Dana better move out of the way.
More likely he's gonna start his own onlyfans channel. Coke ain't cheap these days, and Cory Sandhagen just made $2 million dollars for his ball pictures.

Conor nuthuggers better download all these Conor pictures quick though before he starts charging them on Onlyfans

He would make it a requirement that the top 100 OF women have to fuck him on a monthly basis or they lose their accounts and access to their money.
 
