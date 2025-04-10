Conor is ranked #99 in lightweight division

Makes more sense if he’s not ranked at all. The guy is basically retired.

www.tapology.com

The Current Best MMA Lightweights | 155 lbs. | Tapology MMA Rankings

Who are the world's top 155ers? The longer you watch MMA, the more you love its lightweight division. Fighters have the fuel tanks to go nonstop, so they can exhibit a high skill level till the final bell. Here are the best in this extremely competitive division.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

What also surprises me is Jalin Turner being ranked at #46, and surprising to see King Green at #22
 
99 problems and addiction is 1
 
Tap rankings just go off the last 50 public rankings users put in. They mean nothing basically.
 
He is ranked??? Maybe it goes that high so he can still be in the rankings.

Or it is a ploy by Dana to goad him into a fight.
 
BigSexy444 said:
This only makes sense if if goes from 1-100 with #100 the champion.
Click to expand...
shawn-michaels-suck-it.gif
 
