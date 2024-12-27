Conor is now a devout Christian

Square up with yo'self motherf*cker
Good for him



471165586_122137450856465127_4254801334104200360_n.jpg
 
The guys literally a lunatic. He's a full on sociopath, wouldn't he surprised if he thought he was Jesus.
 
I hope he's serious and really lives his life that way. He's done charity work in the past that he never got never got enough credit for, but living that crazy alpha douche party boy celebrity life completely erases it. Be a better person and do some good, not just a PR stunt to keep the money flowing in.
 
Finally , Conor has found the path of god, god bless
 
I wish him the best. He needs to live better than he has been.
 
Doesn't seem sincere when you're in such a rush to tell everyone about it, especially after living out The Wolf of Wall Street live on the Internet for a decade.

I hope he's sincere, and I hope he shuts up about it. Do Good, and do it when no one's looking. Don't try to rectify your image.
 
