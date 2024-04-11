Conor is gonna MURDER Mikey Chandler btw.

Istryker

Istryker

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 28, 2019
Messages
6,499
Reaction score
5,044
Don't let the antics and roadhouse BS fool you, he's still a killer, the only guys who beat him are absolute killers (Dustin, Khabib). A lot of people have been turned off by the fight due to the wait time but but here's the FACTS.


Micheal Chandler issa 5'8 wrestle boxer with .5 rounds of cardio that's almost 40 years old, with a ton of mileage. That also just so happens to be 2-3 in the big boy leagues.

This is tailor made for Connie.

GOD BLESS THE CHAMP CHAMP

MCGREGOR KO-1
 
If we're being totally honest it's a 50/50 fight and no one knows what's gonna happen.
 
Its the other way around. Conor will likely going to be mugged. If chandler sees he isn't going to win standing, he will kick that broken leg if it's his only hope. And that will be the end of it.
 
Prime Conor, i would agree
But Mcgregor has been inactive for a long time, had surgery on a broken leg looks drugged up etc
 
I'm not bold enough to give any prediction until one of them have blue lips when they face up finally.
 
Istryker said:
the only guys who beat him are absolute killers (Dustin, Khabib).
Click to expand...

uRQR7sd.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,709
Messages
55,377,239
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top