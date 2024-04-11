Conor is gonna MURDER Mikey Chandler btw.

Don't let the antics and roadhouse BS fool you, he's still a killer, the only guys who beat him are absolute killers (Dustin, Khabib). A lot of people have been turned off by the fight due to the wait time but but here's the FACTS.





Micheal Chandler issa 5'8 wrestle boxer with .5 rounds of cardio that's almost 40 years old, with a ton of mileage. That also just so happens to be 2-3 in the big boy leagues.



This is tailor made for Connie.



GOD BLESS THE CHAMP CHAMP



MCGREGOR KO-1