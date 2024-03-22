Conor involuntarily spazms Sports Illustrated interview

Breh.

I've had this myself. But, after like a near-death amount of ecstasy / comedown and, other shit. Also when I took endless amounts of high quality meth 2-3 days once... It was very bad. He's fkn TWEAKING...

 
Last edited:
he seems more awkward than leon here....stay away from drugs, kids

but honestly, hate to see him like this. he brought a lot of the younger generation to mma (myself included).
he was like mike tyson for zoomers so i really don't wanna see him follow that downward spiral that mike did, hopefully someone around helps him clean up.
 
filthybliss said:
he seems more awkward than leon here....stay away from drugs, kids
Click to expand...

Not just awkward, look at his shoulders and head and eyes. That's involuntary spasms. I also had that when I took an absurd amount of meth and it was like stimulant overload and my whole body was doing what he's doing there. He is tweaking. Taken dangerous levels of something.
 
Chaotic Progressor said:
Not just awkward, look at his shoulders and head and eyes. That's involuntary spasms. I also had that when I took an absurd amount of meth and it was like stimulant overload and my whole body was doing what he's doing there. He is tweaking. Taken dangerous levels of something.
Click to expand...
he's tweaking for sure. just wanted to take a dig at leon thats all.
 
What's with the shrugging?
Conor is on one here.
 
He’s just using meth to shave off a few pounds tyat he gain gained whilst doing steroid-rehabilitation on his broken legs. Why are guys judging him? Leave Conor alone!
 
What the fuck. I'm not familiar with the physical effects of hard drugs, but the constant shrugging is weird as fuck for him, who doesn't have tourettes or something like that.
 
wolffanghameha said:
What the fuck. I'm not familiar with the physical effects of hard drugs, but the constant shrugging is weird as fuck for him, who doesn't have tourettes or something like that.
Click to expand...

I'm very familiar with them, and I had this exact thing when I took a boat load of meth and didn't sleep for days; I mean, anyone who takes meth doesn't sleep for days and I'd done plenty before and it didn't happen, but I mean... I took insane amounts in every which way and then I started spasiming like this...

Shit was scary felt like I'd permanently damamged myself or was developing parkinson's no shit, couldn't stop.

Also from ecstasy.

But, only ever a few times... and from INSANE amounts, like, lucky I'm not dead... so seems to be something with like, high levels of stimulants x no sleep. He's done a bananas amount of something here.
 
Jesus christ he really does look like he's in withdrawal from something. I'm not gonna pretend I'm some expert on what withdrawal looks like but that sure looks sus.
 
