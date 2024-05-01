Conor, If you're reading this Ido Portal can save you

Conor you just don't move the same after you stopped your movement training.When Ido Portal was there with you, you were something elseWhy did you get rid of him? Because some hood weirdo like Nate made some touch butt remark??? He was key to your success.Ido was revolutionary in his movement system and when you got rid of him you became what you once saw your self as being something above, a stuck in the mud boxerWith Ido Portal: