Conor, If you're reading this Ido Portal can save you

tramendous

tramendous

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jul 12, 2012
Messages
16,341
Reaction score
4,689
Conor you just don't move the same after you stopped your movement training.

When Ido Portal was there with you, you were something else



giphy.gif

tumblr_mzodrubto51ry1rm7o2_r1_400.gif




Why did you get rid of him? Because some hood weirdo like Nate made some touch butt remark??? He was key to your success.

Ido-hand.gif


Ido was revolutionary in his movement system and when you got rid of him you became what you once saw your self as being something above, a stuck in the mud boxer

mcgregor-poirier.gif


With Ido Portal:

4e94a44f0763f820541ea5deb1b237b4_w200.gif
 
  • Like
Reactions: MGS
Jokes aside, that was prime Conor, flowy and light on his feet, that's when he had so much success. Now he's a stationary boxer with planted feet.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,363
Messages
55,485,728
Members
174,789
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top