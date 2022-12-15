Conor having bad cardio is a myth

He’s only gassed in ONE fight and that was his first fight moving up 2 weight classes. It’s easily excusable that he gassed in the first Nate fight, he spent almost 2 rounds butchering Nate and trying to finish him. I think he really just wasn’t prepared to go 5 rounds against a cardio machine and thought he would get rid of Nate early, which wasn’t happening so he mentally broke which led to him gassing.

Then he went 5 grueling rounds with Nate and won the rematch. So
what other fight did he gas? The Khabib fight he was getting grappled for 4 rounds which would happen to any one. The Dustin fight he lost mobility in his leg which led to the KO. He even went 10 rounds with Floyd while having a heavy output throughout the fight.

Just watch the Mendes and Nate 2 fights. Conor having horrible cardio is a myth
 
He had an extremely low output in the Mayweather fight and he wasn't even throwing anything behind his punches but still got tired, Heavyweight boxers fight at that pace but they actually throw their punches with power behind them instead of throwing arm punches.
 
It's not as bad as it is labelled? Neither is his grappling. Plus he wasn't a huge 145er like people think as well. First Nate fight was his first fight not at 145 in years and on 10 days notice he went from facing RDA at 155 to Nate at 170. If his cardio was such dogshit the whole "full camp Mendes" excuse wouldn't be valid. He managed to go 5 rds with Nate so his cardio can't be that bad. As others have said I think he kind of fades in a tough fight. In the second Nate fight he kept his composure because he knew what to expect.
 
I don't know if its his cardio as much as him just not being able to handle adversity like some of these other guys.

I don't think his cardio is horrible or great.
He didn't face any adversity early in either of the fights with Nate but got tired by the second round in both fights. To be fair TS has a point about Conor wasting a ton of energy in the first fight leaping in with haymakers looking for an early knockout but in the second he fought at a measured pace and was still tired by halfway through the second round.
 
lol So, so much is going on in my av. A dipshit reality-show survivalist is sticking his face into two wolves breeding, the male wolf is getting pissed at him and the female wolf is just done with the entire thing.
 
He had an extremely low output in the Mayweather fight and he wasn't even throwing anything behind his punches but still got tired, Heavyweight boxers fight at that pace but they actually throw their punches with power behind them instead of throwing arm punches.
I mean it was his first pro boxing match and he went into the 12th rd. I've seen boxers in the lighter weight classes get tired before. Usually pros start at 4 rds and then it goes 6, 8, 10 and then championship fights are 12. Also Mayweather poured a ton of pressure on him.

Also according to compubox stats Mcgregor through 430 punches... That's 110 more than Mayweather threw and 1 more than Pacquiao threw in his fight with Mayweather...
 
I agree, he even seemed to catch a second wind against Nate in the 4th I think, and looked more fresh.

I think Conor just crumbles when he's getting beaten up. Some guys, like Dustin, almost get stronger when you hurt them, he spoke about this, that he likes the chaos and the battle of wills, but Conor to me always seemed like the opposite, a guy who likes to be in control and have everything take place on his terms, otherwise he breaks.

I think Till is the same. They're confident at their pace, in their range, but when you start to implement your own game, they don't want to be there anymore.
 
Nate Diaz is the only opponent he's ever beaten in a fight that went past 3 rounds. Credit to Conor for being a good finisher and winning inside 2 rounds for the majority of his career.
 
I agree, he even seemed to catch a second wind against Nate in the 4th I think, and looked more fresh.

I think Conor just crumbles when he's getting beaten up. Some guys, like Dustin, almost get stronger when you hurt them, he spoke about this, that he likes the chaos and the battle of wills, but Conor to me always seemed like the opposite, a guy who likes to be in control and have everything take place on his terms, otherwise he breaks.

I think Till is the same. They're confident at their pace, in their range, but when you start to implement your own game, they don't want to be there anymore.
He's the opposite of the slow starter. Guy comes firing right out of the gate. His body language and demeanor change after the 2nd round though.
 
I mean it was his first pro boxing match and he went into the 12th rd. I've seen boxers in the lighter weight classes get tired before. Usually pros start at 4 rds and then it goes 6, 8, 10 and then championship fights are 12. Also Mayweather poured a ton of pressure on him.

Also according to compubox stats Mcgregor through 430 punches... That's 110 more than Mayweather threw and 1 more than Pacquiao threw in his fight with Mayweather...
He did not make it into the 12th rd he lost in the 10th and was exhausted.
 
