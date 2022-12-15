Conor having bad cardio is a myth

He’s only gassed in ONE fight and that was his first fight moving up 2 weight classes. It’s easily excusable that he gassed in the first Nate fight, he spent almost 2 rounds butchering Nate and trying to finish him. I think he really just wasn’t prepared to go 5 rounds against a cardio machine and thought he would get rid of Nate early, which wasn’t happening so he mentally broke which led to him gassing.



Then he went 5 grueling rounds with Nate and won the rematch. So

what other fight did he gas? The Khabib fight he was getting grappled for 4 rounds which would happen to any one. The Dustin fight he lost mobility in his leg which led to the KO. He even went 10 rounds with Floyd while having a heavy output throughout the fight.



Just watch the Mendes and Nate 2 fights. Conor having horrible cardio is a myth