Conor found guilty of rape

P4p Islam

P4p Islam

Red Belt
@red
Joined
May 8, 2011
Messages
8,571
Reaction score
3,025
Literally not a single thread about this lol.


Conor was found guilty of rape. Now we know why uncle dana hasnt let him fight. I always knew the pinky toe thing was bs. It looks like the ufc were forced to pull him from the card with chandler once it all blew up.



Conor fans, where ya at?
 
P4p Islam said:
Literally not a single thread about this lol.


Conor was found guilty of rape. Now we know why uncle dana hasnt let him fight. I always knew the pinky toe thing was bs. It looks like the ufc were forced to pull him from the card with chandler once it all blew up.



Conor fans, where ya at?
Click to expand...
I think you might be a tad bit slow.
 
P4p Islam said:
Literally not a single thread about this lol.


Conor was found guilty of rape. Now we know why uncle dana hasnt let him fight. I always knew the pinky toe thing was bs. It looks like the ufc were forced to pull him from the card with chandler once it all blew up.



Conor fans, where ya at?
Click to expand...
<WhatIsThis>
 
TS thought he just broke the news here on sherdog and was buckled in for a 75 page thread. 🙃

Img_2024_11_11_12_32_56.jpeg.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
There is no way Conor is on good terms with the UFC
2
Replies
24
Views
639
mixmastermo
mixmastermo

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,080
Messages
56,560,888
Members
175,281
Latest member
GoldenGod

Share this page

Back
Top