Conor McGregor has been handed a five-month suspended sentence and disqualified from driving for two years.
The UFC fighter pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of careless driving at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.
A second count of dangerous driving was withdrawn.
Conor McGregor handed suspended sentence and disqualified from driving
Last edited by a moderator: