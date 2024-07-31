News Conor disqualified from driving in Ireland

Conor McGregor handed suspended sentence and disqualified from driving. The UFC fighter pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of careless driving.

Per Irish newspapers etc.


What a gobshite.



Conor McGregor handed suspended sentence and disqualified from driving

Conor McGregor has been handed a five-month suspended sentence and disqualified from driving for two years.
Conor McGregor has been handed a five-month suspended sentence and disqualified from driving for two years.


The UFC fighter pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving and one count of careless driving at Blanchardstown District Court this morning.


A second count of dangerous driving was withdrawn.
 
Was he just driving like a moron or intoxicated as well?

This could also just mean that he did a burnout at the traffic lights and a cop pulled him over
 
This is a warning from the Irish Goverment to Conor for his political opinions. If he keep speaking, there is a chance of seeing the Black Forge Inn burned down. We must protect our hero at all costs!
 
Unhinged cocaine addict does an unhinged cocaine addict thing.

Brigfa2 said:
This is a warning from the Irish Goverment to Conor for his political opinions. If he keep speaking, there is a chance of seeing the Black Forge Inn burned down. We must protect our hero at all costs!
Oh no not the money laundering Black Forge inn
 
yeah but the real question is what stops him from driving? are they going to throw him in the slammer if they catch him?

No they wont they'll just fine him and drown him with court documents his lawyers will take care of it for him.


Remember what they said in final fantasy tactics

RockyLockridge said:
yeah but the real question is what stops him from driving? are they going to throw him in the slammer if they catch him?

No they wont they'll just fine him and drown him with court documents his lawyers will take care of it for him.


Remember what they said in final fantasy tactics

In Finland tickets for speeding are income based. I remember this one dude who drove 50mph on a 30mph road and was fined €121,000.
 
