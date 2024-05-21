Conor comments on Khabib tax dodging

D 1 Wrestler

D 1 Wrestler

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 9, 2012
Messages
31,943
Reaction score
15,954
“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

Conor vs Khabib 2 let's goooo
<mcgoat>
www.mmamania.com

UFC 303’s Conor McGregor ‘ecstatic and delighted’ by Khabib’s unpaid taxes report: ‘We all will welcome him back’

Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
 
connor-mcgregor-khabib.gif
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

Conor vs Khabib 2 let's goooo
<mcgoat>
www.mmamania.com

UFC 303’s Conor McGregor ‘ecstatic and delighted’ by Khabib’s unpaid taxes report: ‘We all will welcome him back’

Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...

Conor really can't let it go huh

I've never seen someone who take one of his losses so hard for so long. I mean Ronda was a wreck after but she let that shit go. But Conor man....
 
JustOnce said:
Conor really can't let it go huh

I've never seen someone who take one of his losses so hard for so long. I mean Ronda was a wreck after but she let that shit go. But Conor man....
Click to expand...
Yeah he is never letting this one go, this loss will haunt him for the rest of his life.
He already hated and wanted to kill Khabib, even before he lost to him. So I would imagine after being humiliated in front of the world, his anger would snowball to astronomical levels.

I can understand why he is so bitter though. Conor was on top of the world, won 2 belts, people respected the fuck outta him and he was seen as a winner. Khabib turned it all upside down, fucked up his legacy in a big way and people saw him as a cheater, sore loser and even a laughing stock to many. His image and reputation took and irreparable hit and he is still salty
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”
Click to expand...
Conor now has so many distinct personalities that he is now call himself we instead of I.
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

Conor vs Khabib 2 let's goooo
<mcgoat>
www.mmamania.com

UFC 303’s Conor McGregor ‘ecstatic and delighted’ by Khabib’s unpaid taxes report: ‘We all will welcome him back’

Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
pzJQl7p.gif
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Yeah he is never letting this one go, this loss will haunt him for the rest of his life.
He already hated and wanted to kill Khabib, even before he lost to him. So I would imagine after being humiliated in front of the world, his anger would snowball to astronomical levels.

I can understand why he is so bitter though. Conor was on top of the world, won 2 belts, people respected the fuck outta him and he was seen as a winner. Khabib turned it all upside down, fucked up his legacy in a big way and people saw him as a cheater, sore loser and even a laughing stock to many. His image and reputation took and irreparable hit and he is still salty
Click to expand...
Was always a goose, just needed someone to pluck him properly.
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.

“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”

Conor vs Khabib 2 let's goooo
<mcgoat>
www.mmamania.com

UFC 303’s Conor McGregor ‘ecstatic and delighted’ by Khabib’s unpaid taxes report: ‘We all will welcome him back’

Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.
www.mmamania.com www.mmamania.com
Click to expand...
Conor being a government boot licker while Khabib is a based libertarian.

giphy.gif
 
Conor has lost a lot of IQ points. He has like may be 65% of his branial capasity left. Stuttering, repeating the same stuff, 0 creativity. He is literally getting dumber, and I say this simply just as observation.

Conor still Goat of course.
 
kingmob6 said:
Conor has lost a lot of IQ points. He has like may be 65% of his branial capasity left. Stuttering, repeating the same stuff, 0 creativity. He is literally getting dumber, and I say this simply just as observation.

Conor still Goat of course.
Click to expand...
When he was coming up he had some wit to his insults. Nowadays it's just a sad, perpetually coked out empty husk spewing nonsense.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,647
Messages
55,577,547
Members
174,827
Latest member
JonSable

Share this page

Back
Top