Conor comments on Khabib tax dodging

Steel Belt
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
Dec 9, 2012
“That’s typical rat behavior,” McGregor said on a Duelbits live stream. “Scurrying rat. So, he has bills to pay. Two main events or something he has in the UFC and he owes his bollocks to the Russian government. So, he’s gonna pay his f—kin’ money that he owes instead of siphoning it out through to other countries. I’m ecstatic and delighted that that’s coming on top of him.
“We all will welcome him back into the fight game where he’s ran from,” he continued. “It’s a rat trap. The rat trap has been set. We’re excited about that and to see where it goes. We noticed a little rat scurrying on back. We see him back around. The fat rat we call him.”
Conor vs Khabib 2 let's goooo
UFC 303’s Conor McGregor ‘ecstatic and delighted’ by Khabib’s unpaid taxes report: ‘We all will welcome him back’
Conor McGregor never misses an opportunity to take a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team.
www.mmamania.com