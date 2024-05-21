Conor comments on Khabib tax dodging

Yeah he is never letting this one go, this loss will haunt him for the rest of his life.

He already hated and wanted to kill Khabib, even before he lost to him. So I would imagine after being humiliated in front of the world, his anger would snowball to astronomical levels.



I can understand why he is so bitter though. Conor was on top of the world, won 2 belts, people respected the fuck outta him and he was seen as a winner. Khabib turned it all upside down, fucked up his legacy in a big way and people saw him as a cheater, sore loser and even a laughing stock to many. His image and reputation took and irreparable hit and he is still salty