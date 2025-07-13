Considering how much she enables the degenerate dickhead, it wouldn't surprise me at all if she picked the girl out for him. Hell I bet she's the one holding the camera. Child support will only last her until the kids are 18 and she knows this.
People as dumb (but rich) as Conor usually have advisors who know how to handle ownership of assets. He probably has everything in an irrevocable trust, with his children as the only successor trustees.Child support?
They're a "couple".
And if they split, she'll take him to the cleaners marriage or otherwise.
People as dumb (but rich) as Conor usually have advisors who know how to handle ownership of their assets. He probably has everything in an irrevocable trust, with his children as the only successor trustees.
Maybe once you bang so many 10's you need some 5's to balance things out. I don't know I haven't been that lucky to find out.I doubt he's really cheating on her. They most likely have an open relationship at this point. No way she isn't off banging dudes at will as well.
Also, surprised in what Conor goes for. Dude could easily flash some cash and get the best gash, but instead he settles for midgets at biker shows and this average looking woman.
That was my reaction XD But it seems to be a thing ><She's kind of ugly...