Media Conor cheating on Dee for the 152342th time

Considering how much she enables the degenerate dickhead, it wouldn't surprise me at all if she picked the girl out for him. Hell I bet she's the one holding the camera. Child support will only last her until the kids are 18 and she knows this.
 
I never would have guessed a well known celebrity millionaire would cheat on his gf

This is outrageous
 
Street Bishop said:
Child support?

They're a "couple".

And if they split, she'll take him to the cleaners marriage or otherwise.
 
I get wanting to stay together for the kids a bit or staying because he has money but holy shit, he could not set a worse example for his kids.

She should give him an ultimatum before he goes bankrupt or the kids get too corrupted. I hope she’s doing her best to shield them from his behavior.
 
Siver! said:
People as dumb (but rich) as Conor usually have advisors who know how to handle ownership of assets. He probably has everything in an irrevocable trust, with his children as the only successor trustees.
 
Street Bishop said:
Oh for sure.

They'll be trying to hide the lot.

Hopefully Irish law prevents that and she gets a cool 50 % of that guy's snow mountain lol
 
Dee has been with Conor for a long ass time. She probably blames the other girls.
 
I doubt he's really cheating on her. They most likely have an open relationship at this point. No way she isn't off banging dudes at will as well.

Also, surprised in what Conor goes for. Dude could easily flash some cash and get the best gash, but instead he settles for midgets at biker shows and this average looking woman.
 
xhaydenx said:
Maybe once you bang so many 10's you need some 5's to balance things out. I don't know I haven't been that lucky to find out.
 
