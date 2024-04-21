Was that before or after the fight? If before, weird how Garcia doesn't wear shirts at random intervals. If after (where wearing no shirt makes much more sense) then not quite as impressive.



If it was before, thanks Conor for inventing throwing a left then a right. What a great invention never done in boxing before. That and shoulder strike KOs. Another great invention never duplicated in all of human history either before or after the Cerrone fight. Groundbreaking stuff and not an indication of fight fixing that imaginary techniques were applied to great effect against an opponent who openly stated he'd be "happy to lose" in interviews before the fight.