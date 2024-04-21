Media Conor bless

iXxPwCiSKNXTvlCm7quDcJsTnwzuLEzyRuMW8JKdUTE7SBLn78QhZFWUhixrbCWqSVSc6mIZI74lOYXfOvlaGtJbE4-j5J9rhEzzvx4oUXXOUgMo
 
Was that before or after the fight? If before, weird how Garcia doesn't wear shirts at random intervals. If after (where wearing no shirt makes much more sense) then not quite as impressive.

If it was before, thanks Conor for inventing throwing a left then a right. What a great invention never done in boxing before. That and shoulder strike KOs. Another great invention never duplicated in all of human history either before or after the Cerrone fight. Groundbreaking stuff and not an indication of fight fixing that imaginary techniques were applied to great effect against an opponent who openly stated he'd be "happy to lose" in interviews before the fight.
 
Yeah, the whole world knows Conor used to fight. But that’s in the past, buddeh. Time to give it up. Conor WILL be that guy Izzy was talking about at the pub.

Conor will be all.. I used to be the best. I was a champ in two weight classes. The 20 year olds will be.. Look at this old, besotted, manlet. Swingin wild hooks from his bar stool. Telling us he used to be somebody.

The guy is a mess. I figure it’s a coin toss whether the Conor/Chandler fight actually happens as scheduled.
 
Dionysian said:
Was that before or after the fight? If before, weird how Garcia doesn't wear shirts at random intervals. If after (where wearing no shirt makes much more sense) then not quite as impressive.

If it was before, thanks Conor for inventing throwing a left then a right. What a great invention never done in boxing before. That and shoulder strike KOs. Another great invention never duplicated in all of human history either before or after the Cerrone fight. Groundbreaking stuff and not an indication of fight fixing that imaginary techniques were applied to great effect against an opponent who openly stated he'd be "happy to lose" in interviews before the fight.
Click to expand...
That was after Ryan's lost to Gervonta Davis
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

P
Media Poatan's final form: Sensei Seagal bless
Replies
6
Views
428
Pechan
Pechan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,789
Messages
55,443,926
Members
174,776
Latest member
Skylar Friesen

Share this page

Back
Top