Conor being dropped by the Hitman game

I'm certainly not defending Conor. Fuck him.

But some of you probably need to consider to which degree you're actually having a great time by Conor being found guilty of rape.

It kinda feels like you're having a great time by Conor raping someone, only so that you can go say "YES, told you so! Conor is a despicaple human being!".
 
BrB buying a CD key of the content to resell at a high value later
 
Fuck him
Usyk is the real representation of the Hitman

Hopefully more does the same, but I imagine he will be welcomed back to the ufc and the immature, druken, young idiots from my country will still flock out to watch like sheep
 
loisestrad said:
I'm certainly not defending Conor. Fuck him.

But some of you probably need to consider to which degree you're actually having a great time by Conor being found guilty of rape.

It kinda feels like you're having a great time by Conor raping someone, only so that you can go say "YES, told you so! Conor is a despicaple human being!".
Click to expand...
I am having a great time because he is finally reaping what he has sown
 
loisestrad said:
It kinda feels like you're having a great time by Conor raping someone, only so that you can go say "YES, told you so! Conor is a despicaple human being!".
Click to expand...

That's a weird way to interpret bog-standard schadenfreude
 
Conor has had numerous allegations, I don't get why being found guilty changes anything. They knew who he was and still chose him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,190
Messages
56,567,218
Members
175,283
Latest member
Adithya

Share this page

Back
Top