Conor back at his tweet n delete Twitter stuff - Latest was aimed at Poirier and wife

https://www.mmamania.com/2024/6/25/24186069/tetralogy-conor-mcgregor-goes-random-tweet-and-delete-attack-of-dustin-poirier-he-was-seeing-red
He may be the saltiest, most vindictive fighter currently in the UFC, when he loses.
Years later and he's still obsessed with Khabib and Dustin.
Posting pics from his first fight with Poirier on the ground, and taking another jab at his wife.
Deleted it, but not before getting screen shotted.
Stay classy, McG.