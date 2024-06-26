Conor back at his tweet n delete Twitter stuff - Latest was aimed at Poirier and wife

Its hilarious since Conor at his best, with a 300k training camp, could only mange to get a controversial majority decison against a nate diaz who was already years into his decline,



And still conors fans still act like he's the best ever, even though his last "win" was totally coregaphed, are we seriously supposed to believe that Conor the first fighter ever to finish fight via sholder strikes in a standing clinch?



Inb4 "But conors shoulders are huuuuuge"