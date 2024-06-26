  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Conor back at his tweet n delete Twitter stuff - Latest was aimed at Poirier and wife

A picture of the "guy" from the story was actually released:









AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
All true
Its hilarious since Conor at his best, with a 300k training camp, could only mange to get a controversial majority decison against a nate diaz who was already years into his decline,

And still conors fans still act like he's the best ever, even though his last "win" was totally coregaphed, are we seriously supposed to believe that Conor the first fighter ever to finish fight via sholder strikes in a standing clinch?

idk why dustin would say that story on a podcast though
Modern western women dress like the prostitutes of yesterday and that's no exaggeration.
 
Conor is the GOAT and his first-ever shoulder knockout from the clinch vs Cerrone, a move he created thanks to his huge shoulders, adds to his legacy
 
LOL Conor bragging about that featherweight win. Fair enough. Now post a pic from the rematch, where Dustin beat him so bad it was like watching a man vs. a boy. One guy had evolved, the other stagnated.
 
Chandler is sitting at home crying over Connor, and Connor is still hung up on Dustin.

I kinda feel bad for Chandler now.
 
Lol Conor's bitterness has surpassed Tony's bitterness for Khabib. And that's saying something.
 
Conor is obviously such a miserable fuck. He brags about money, possessions, power, but what he really wants is to be respected and liked.

Can't respect a dog shit human being.
 
