Media Conor apologizes for his sins...

How bout never should have done cocaine and all the partying in the first place?
 
El Diego said:
I believe him

All of the evidence suggests he's innocent
Click to expand...

thor-really.gif
 
FriskyRandy said:
Pretty sure having to medically remove a tampon from the lady with Conors DNA all over her and the tampon is enough for me.
Click to expand...
I’m not familiar with the case, nor am I making any judgments. I’m just saying that if he maintains his innocence and the consensual nature of what happened, then he wouldn’t apologize. If the accusations are false, theres no need for an apology. That’s all i was adding to the thread
 
Like Diddy's apology. That begs the question of what comes next for Conor....

 
Final Say said:
I’m not familiar with the case, nor am I making any judgments. I’m just saying that if he maintains his innocence and the consensual nature of what happened, then he wouldn’t apologize. If the accusations are false, theres no need for an apology. That’s all i was adding to the thread
Click to expand...

Even if he's claiming it was consensual he could still apologise for going out, getting coked up and cheating on his wife and kids.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Your Salad
Media Ronda Rousey apologizes for her worst take ever.
2 3
Replies
52
Views
2K
LostMyBlackBelt
LostMyBlackBelt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,215
Messages
56,569,392
Members
175,283
Latest member
amirzohravi

Share this page

Back
Top