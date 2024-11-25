FriskyRandy said: Pretty sure having to medically remove a tampon from the lady with Conors DNA all over her and the tampon is enough for me. Click to expand...

I’m not familiar with the case, nor am I making any judgments. I’m just saying that if he maintains his innocence and the consensual nature of what happened, then he wouldn’t apologize. If the accusations are false, theres no need for an apology. That’s all i was adding to the thread