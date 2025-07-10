AstralPanda
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2023
- Messages
- 3,898
- Reaction score
- 5,945
Low key one of the funnier Conor vids I’ve seen
A fucktonne I reckonI wonder how much yay Conor could go through in tree days
In his defence, I hadn’t fully posted the video when he replied.Grow up mate
Shit i always fook up, sorry matey if you’re reading thisIn his defence, I hadn’t fully posted the video when he replied.
"In 3 days, we went through that amount of co- [oh shit, don't say cocaine, don't say cocaine].. I mean codeine! [Boom, incredibly recovery as always, Connie-boy!]"