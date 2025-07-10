Media Conor Accidentally Talks About Cocaine Instead Of Irish Stout

Mohawk Banditó said:
"In 3 days, we went through that amount of co- [oh shit, don't say cocaine, don't say cocaine].. I mean codeine! [Boom, incredibly recovery as always, Connie-boy!]"
Conor, you said codeine but your extremely frenetic pace of talking about nonsensical rubbish and erratic movements determined THAT IS A LIE
image_2025-07-09_144124600.png
 
He's talking about Co Bao from Rambo

c59f848c15090c0b32696049f120cab5.jpg
 
Lol @ billionaire, not remotely close, only in a Conor nuthuggers fantasy dream.
 
