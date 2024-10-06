Connor on yesterday's aldo fight

ArtardFiesta
He's just mad cause his 'stock' of beating Aldo' is diminishing each time Jose loses..
I think it should be up to the referee's discretion but...In his ramblings he actually had a good suggestion for a rule change to stop wall n stall.. But the refs would never do it.
Let wall and stall go 30 sec.. separate.. next time you let it go 20 sec.. separate.. 10 sec ect
And the walking, talking, POS, who is too afraid to fight again. Is actually putting down a much older guy he was to cowardly to give a rematch to. And is now OUT of retirement.