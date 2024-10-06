Connor on yesterday's aldo fight

Conor thinking he has enough leverage to change the game lol
 
In his ramblings he actually had a good suggestion for a rule change to stop wall n stall.. But the refs would never do it.

Let wall and stall go 30 sec.. separate.. next time you let it go 20 sec.. separate.. 10 sec ect
 
Azure said:
In his ramblings he actually had a good suggestion for a rule change to stop wall n stall.. But the refs would never do it.

Let wall and stall go 30 sec.. separate.. next time you let it go 20 sec.. separate.. 10 sec ect
Click to expand...
I think it should be up to the referee's discretion but...

it was clear this guy was trying to ruin a fight from even taking place and the ref should warn him about stalling
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,035
Messages
56,300,260
Members
175,152
Latest member
jama

Share this page

Back
Top