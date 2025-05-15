Rhood
Can anyone hook up these politicians with a gram?
They seriously need a pick me up. That triple shot espresso from Starbucks ain't working.
Three lawmakers have been outed for falling asleep in Congress during an overnight bill markup at Capitol Hill, sparking outrage online.
Video shows the hilarious moment Democrat Reps Debbie Dingell from Michigan and Jan Schakowsky from Illinois took a nap on Wednesday morning.
Another clip shows Republican Rep. Blake Moore from Utah being gently shaken awake by another lawmaker after he failed to respond to a question.
The snooze-fest came during a marathon hearing in Washington DC as lawmakers debated Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful' domestic policy bill.
