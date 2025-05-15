Elections Congressmen fall asleep during session, prompting lawmakers to consider legalizing cocaine

Rhood

Rhood

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 14, 2008
Messages
20,658
Reaction score
8,301
Can anyone hook up these politicians with a gram?
They seriously need a pick me up. That triple shot espresso from Starbucks ain't working.



98376815-14711853-Two_elderly_lawmakers_have_been_outed_for_falling_asleep_in_Cong-m-37_1747236366037.jpg

98376979-14711853-Video_shows_the_hilarious_moment_Democrat_Reps_Debbie_Dingell_fr-a-1_1747253041771.jpg

98379569-14711853-image-a-4_1747253041973.jpg



Three lawmakers have been outed for falling asleep in Congress during an overnight bill markup at Capitol Hill, sparking outrage online.
Video shows the hilarious moment Democrat Reps Debbie Dingell from Michigan and Jan Schakowsky from Illinois took a nap on Wednesday morning.
Another clip shows Republican Rep. Blake Moore from Utah being gently shaken awake by another lawmaker after he failed to respond to a question.
The snooze-fest came during a marathon hearing in Washington DC as lawmakers debated Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful' domestic policy bill.
 
You call that a co-equal branch to the restless President Donald J. Trump?

Get the fuck outta here
 
Yea but Trump , oh yea but Biden...

 
