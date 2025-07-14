Congressman salud carbajal of California (surprise) joined with violent protesters as ICE carried out a raid at a marijuana farm, arresting 10 of their 12 targets. Carbajal arrived as the raid was being carried out and demanded to be given access to information and to the location where the raid was being carried out. ICE refused to acquiesce to his demands, instead of giving him access to what he demanded, the agent gave him a business card and said he could call at a later time.Upset with not getting his demands met, Carbajal shared the ICE agent’s business card with the mob. The protest turned violent and the agent that supplied him with the card was struck in the face with a rock thrown by a peaceful protester (Carbajal claimed the protests were peaceful). Now, whether sharing the business card with the mob is doxxing is questionable, but it does paint a target on that agent by giving the crowd a name to focus on, which is more information than they normally get.This farm may have been using minors in the fields as well. The report states that “10 migrant children were rescued at the farm” and the owner of the farms stated that they never knowingly hired illegal migrants or children. The owner of the farm is a big contributor to gavin gruesome (surprise).Carbajal is furious about the way he was treated, the way families are being separated, and the way “brown” people are being portrayed. He said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are just trying to meet quotas.“They are profiling people who look brown, but they could come after anyone next,” Carbajal said. “We now know they are not just after criminals. They are beyond that. They are not getting the numbers they wanted. They have unleashed a force of agents just to get up the numbers of detainees and deportations.”He said they are taking a “profiling approach just because they are brown.”“It can happen to anyone in this country,” Carbajal said. “It could be you after the brown people.”Here’s where things get interesting. Salad Carbajal is an immigrant that came to the US in 1970 as a young child (5). He claims it was legal because he came in under a special program that allowed farmers to bring their family with them, so salad came over with his father as the last of six siblings. However, where it gets odd is that the program that salad claims to have been let in under ended several years before 1970 and his father was not a farmer, but instead worked in the oil industry. Carbajal campaigned under the auspices that he knew what it was like to be an immigrant because he was one. He told his story on the campaign trail, but when the discrepancies were pointed out and a journalist sought additional information from his campaign team, they clammed up and said he has nothing more to share about his story.With that said, and with whether salad (I know it’s Salud, but salad is more fun) came here legally or not, he did serve in the military and was in the gulf war, so I say we shouldn’t worry about whether he is legal or illegal since he served his country.