Law Congressman Salud Carbajal accused of doxxing ICE agent, who is later targeted by anti ICE protesters and struck with a rock.

Congressman salud carbajal of California (surprise) joined with violent protesters as ICE carried out a raid at a marijuana farm, arresting 10 of their 12 targets. Carbajal arrived as the raid was being carried out and demanded to be given access to information and to the location where the raid was being carried out. ICE refused to acquiesce to his demands, instead of giving him access to what he demanded, the agent gave him a business card and said he could call at a later time.

Upset with not getting his demands met, Carbajal shared the ICE agent’s business card with the mob. The protest turned violent and the agent that supplied him with the card was struck in the face with a rock thrown by a peaceful protester (Carbajal claimed the protests were peaceful). Now, whether sharing the business card with the mob is doxxing is questionable, but it does paint a target on that agent by giving the crowd a name to focus on, which is more information than they normally get.

This farm may have been using minors in the fields as well. The report states that “10 migrant children were rescued at the farm” and the owner of the farms stated that they never knowingly hired illegal migrants or children. The owner of the farm is a big contributor to gavin gruesome (surprise).

Carbajal is furious about the way he was treated, the way families are being separated, and the way “brown” people are being portrayed. He said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are just trying to meet quotas.

“They are profiling people who look brown, but they could come after anyone next,” Carbajal said. “We now know they are not just after criminals. They are beyond that. They are not getting the numbers they wanted. They have unleashed a force of agents just to get up the numbers of detainees and deportations.”

He said they are taking a “profiling approach just because they are brown.”

“It can happen to anyone in this country,” Carbajal said. “It could be you after the brown people.”

Here’s where things get interesting. Salad Carbajal is an immigrant that came to the US in 1970 as a young child (5). He claims it was legal because he came in under a special program that allowed farmers to bring their family with them, so salad came over with his father as the last of six siblings. However, where it gets odd is that the program that salad claims to have been let in under ended several years before 1970 and his father was not a farmer, but instead worked in the oil industry. Carbajal campaigned under the auspices that he knew what it was like to be an immigrant because he was one. He told his story on the campaign trail, but when the discrepancies were pointed out and a journalist sought additional information from his campaign team, they clammed up and said he has nothing more to share about his story.

With that said, and with whether salad (I know it’s Salud, but salad is more fun) came here legally or not, he did serve in the military and was in the gulf war, so I say we shouldn’t worry about whether he is legal or illegal since he served his country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/politics/...g-a-violent-mob/ar-AA1IAmiw?ocid=BingNewsSerp

https://www.noozhawk.com/rep-salud-carbajal-brown-people-are-targets-now-but-next-it-could-be-you/




 
nhbbear said:
Upset with not getting his demands met, Carbajal shared the ICE agent’s business card with the mob. The protest turned violent and the agent that supplied him with the card was struck in the face with a rock thrown by a peaceful protester (Carbajal claimed the protests were peaceful). Now, whether sharing the business card with the mob is doxxing is questionable, but it does paint a target on that agent by giving the crowd a name to focus on, which is more information than they normally get.
tenor.gif
 
nhbbear said:
You and @Sinister both have the same message-it’s ok to attack ice?
I didn't say that, in fact I'll go as far as to say that the protester should not have thrown that rock as it was the wrong thing to do.
 
Islam Imamate said:
tenor.gif
Violence/Genocide: Do not condone violence or genocide on a person or group of people. You are free to attack a person or groups ideas but you are crossing the line when calling for violence. This will be heavily enforced in threads with breaking news involving victims.

Amazing.
 
nhbbear said:
You and @Sinister both have the same message-it’s ok to attack ice?
It's always funny how bootlickers automatically resort to this framing if anyone ever dares suggest that the agency are creating their own hardships through rogue activity. No one said it was ok to attack them, but this framing is DEFINITELY used to suggest that citizens owe unquestioning compliance to rogue agencies doing illegal sh*t.
 
Sinister said:
It's always funny how bootlickers automatically resort to this framing if anyone ever dares suggest that the agency are creating their own hardships through rogue activity. No one said it was ok to attack them, but this framing is DEFINITELY used to suggest that citizens owe unquestioning compliance to rogue agencies doing illegal sh*t.
@Islam Imamate doesn't think it's a bad thing to attack them. The gif he posted is him giving his green light for attacking them. Now go ahead and respond with a laughing smiley like you always do, you vapid twat.
 
Tatra said:
@Islam Imamate doesn't think it's a bad thing to attack them. The gif he posted is him giving his green light for attacking them. Now go ahead and respond with a laughing smiley like you always do, you vapid twat.
You're in no position to criticize considering how much thinly-veiled racist sh*t you've ever said, condoned, or poked fun at here. You and every other goon who flies in on every anti-Muslim thread we permit here. I'm sure you're completely outraged that anyone in the US Congress might have the balls to stand up against masked Government agents who are currently terrorizing both citizens and non-citizens alike because the bulk of them are brown, but like ICE, you'll just have to forgive some of us for not giving a f*ck.
 
Sinister said:
You're in no position to criticize considering how much thinly-veiled racist sh*t you've ever said, condoned, or poked fun at here. You and every other goon who flies in on every anti-Muslim thread we permit here. I'm sure you're completely outraged that anyone in the US Congress might have the balls to stand up against masked Government agents who are currently terrorizing both citizens and non-citizens alike because the bulk of them are brown, but like ICE, you'll just have to forgive some of us for not giving a f*ck.
If you're a protester and you throw a rock at a Fed and you get what's coming to you then I won't feel bad for you but that doesn't mean I'm going to feel bad for the jackboot either.
 
Sinister said:
You're in no position to criticize considering how much thinly-veiled racist sh*t you've ever said, condoned, or poked fun at here. You and every other goon who flies in on every anti-Muslim thread we permit here. I'm sure you're completely outraged that anyone in the US Congress might have the balls to stand up against masked Government agents who are currently terrorizing both citizens and non-citizens alike because the bulk of them are brown, but like ICE, you'll just have to forgive some of us for not giving a f*ck.
I've never advocated violence or condoned it, unlike you and @Islam Imamate.

And Muslims aren't a race you insufferable dolt. If it's racism to be anti-Muslim then Muslims are the biggest racists on the planet as they look down on anyone not Muslim.
 
Islam Imamate said:
If you're a protester and you throw a rock at a Fed and you get what's coming to you then I won't feel bad for you but that doesn't mean I'm going to feel bad for the jackboot either.
Trying to backtrack from your obvious condoning of violence, breaking Sherdog's rule. I see you.

The pathetic state of mods on this forum, my goodness.
 
Islam Imamate said:
If you're a protester and you throw a rock at a Fed and you get what's coming to you then I won't feel bad for you but that doesn't mean I'm going to feel bad for the jackboot either.
This is a common framing in threads involving Cops whenever Cops are targeting an "out-group." The narrative becomes vilifying anything the public does against the effort of the Cops as a whole, and the representation of those Cops as some kind of valid political group as opposed to people working a job who could just as easily not work that job.

Some ICE agents have already quit citing moral conundrum with the actions of the agency.

This point isnt being made in this thread to condemn any political violence, it's a condemnation of the very notion of resistance to mass deportation, to Governmental tyranny that's getting citizens (ones who are also children in some cases) caught up in its violent behavior towards the targeted group, by painting the aggressors as victims. Its bullsh*t, and these clowns know it is.
 
Maybe if ICE showed their ID, didn't cover their faces, and throw innocent people in vans; they'd have more friends.
 
