The UK Government has published new guidance stating that those who believe ‘Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups’ are terrorists.
In response to this, Congressman Riley Moore has risked being extradited - as Britain’s head of police threatened American’s with last year - to the UK to be arrested under terrorism charges, after he stated that he believes Western civilisation is under threat from mass migration.
