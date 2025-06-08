International Congressman risks arrest in UK after challenging UK Gov on new guidance stating those concerned about mass migration are ‘terrorists’

The UK Government has published new guidance stating that those who believe ‘Western culture is under threat from mass migration and a lack of integration by certain ethnic and cultural groups’ are terrorists.

In response to this, Congressman Riley Moore has risked being extradited - as Britain’s head of police threatened American’s with last year - to the UK to be arrested under terrorism charges, after he stated that he believes Western civilisation is under threat from mass migration.



 
I'm going to go out on a limb here and say the Senator is in no immediate danger of being extradited.

Reminds me of JK Rowling's, "Come at me, bro!" post on Twitter, the day after the Scottish government had introduced new legislation regarding hate speech. Police Scotland tucked dick and ran away, rather than arrest a woman who can buy the best lawyers in the country out of her small change. ;)
 
8c0b1729067af07f26ef359c748555ac5b54d441.gif
 
They never had the balls to follow through with their threats to arrest Americans post-Southport.

However, all hell will break loose if ordinary concerned Brits start getting arrested only for an actual terror attack to happen and it to once again transpire the perpetrator was known to authorities but not stopped.
 
