helltoupee
Sep 23, 2015
8,849
3,237
Key Notes:
-Republicans allocate zero, that's a big fat zero, dollars for FEMA funding, yet turn around and apportion $300 million for security for Trumps golf activities.
Goldman pleads that this should be a bipartisan issue, that FEMA is absolutely crucial when things like tornados, hurricanes, and wildfires hit - absurdly claims that both red & blue states could suffer as a result of the GOP's shortsightedness.
Goldman also claims that Trump has golfed a full 25% of the time he's been in office. He's obviously suffering from TDS. Obama golfed.
What Goldman didn't say was the part about some of that $300 million going directly in to Trump's pocket because that security needs a place to stay and eat right? It makes perfect sense to house this security in $250/night rooms in Trump owned hotels so Trump can instead turn around and charge $10,000 a night for the same room! What a brilliant businessman! Trump is such a real billionaire, that he steals money from taxpayers not because he needs it, but because he can. Badass!
It's awesome! Anything is better than that blowhard Biden! Just ask @HereticBD how incompetent he was! Maybe he can direct you guys to this huge debate he and I had where we both listed Trump's & Biden's accomplishments. Boy he really showed me that there is actually a lot of deep intellectual thought that goes in to his posts.
Anyways enjoy 5 minutes of video before all the store shelves are empty again and we can wait 10 years while Elon builds us factories so we can stock up on the same exact cheap junk for 3x the price.
