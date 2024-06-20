44nutman
GOP State Rep. Filmed Pouring Water Into Colleague's Bag Multiple Times
Vermont state Rep. Mary Morrissey apologized for her actions towards a Democratic colleague and said she couldn't explain why she did it.
What an absolutely bitch move. This is a grown ass woman doing this. I could never imagine being that rustled that I would have to sneak around, pour water in an unattended bag and then think to myself, “Got ‘Em”