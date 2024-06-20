  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Congress woman filmed secretly pouring water in colleague’s bag

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
23,117
Reaction score
25,059
www.huffpost.com

GOP State Rep. Filmed Pouring Water Into Colleague's Bag Multiple Times

Vermont state Rep. Mary Morrissey apologized for her actions towards a Democratic colleague and said she couldn't explain why she did it.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com

What an absolutely bitch move. This is a grown ass woman doing this. I could never imagine being that rustled that I would have to sneak around, pour water in an unattended bag and then think to myself, “Got ‘Em”
 
Came in here crossing my fingers,

Please don’t let it be someone one the right, please don’t let it be someone on the rig… gawd damn’t!
 
What a bitch things to do.

At the state level some reps are at a new level crazy.
 
It all starts with pouring water in bags. Before you know it, it’s shitting on desks.

Better snuff this shit out now before it gets ugly.
 
TadDunbar said:
Is she hot at least?
Click to expand...
screenshot-2024-06-09-at-12.58.41-pm.png
 
typical republican, this woman has no feelings of guilt, shame, or remorse. she was only ashamed because she got caught. she kept doing it over and over, and she would have kept doing it but then she got caught. it's only after she gets caught does she start shedding her crocodile tears and saying how ashamed and badly she feels for doing it.

no bitch, fuck off with that act. if she didn't feel badly enough about her actions the first few dozen times she did it enough to make her stop doing it, then clearly she didn't give a shit and she wasn't going to stop doing it.

dumb waste of oxygen. i wonder how many other people she's been doing this to? is she embarrassed and ashamed enough to fess up, or is somebody going to have to catch her on camera just to get the guilt out of her?
 
Last edited:
Why isn’t she being held accountable for her actions, and being charged with the crimes she committed.

They have her video doing it twice. I’m assuming Vermont has a criminal mischief type charge. That’s a good place to start.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,823
Messages
55,719,417
Members
174,911
Latest member
Yakuza13

Share this page

Back
Top